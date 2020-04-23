ISL: Kibu Vicuna replaces Eelco Schattorie as head coach of Kerala Blasters

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) finalists Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with their head coach Eelco Schattorie ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Dutchman Schattorie had led the Kochi-based outfit in the 2019-20 season of the ISL and guided the club to a seventh-place finish in the standings.

Kerala Blasters took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the news and thank Schattorie for his efforts during his tenure

"Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with the Head Coach, Eelco Schattorie.We'd like to thank Eelco for his efforts and services during his tenure and wish him the best for the future," the ISL club tweeted.

The club has now roped in former Mohun Bagan boss Kibu Vicuna as the team's new head coach for the upcoming season.

"Signings on Wednesday,Mentor,Champion. We are happy to announce that Kibu Vicuña will take over as Head Coach for the upcoming season! #YennumYellow #SwagathamKibu," the Kerala Blasters tweeted.

Ecstatic to join the club, Vicuna said that he is privileged to get the chance to train one of the best teams of the ISL.

“I am very happy to join Kerala Blasters. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to train one of the best teams of the Hero ISL. It is also a very exciting challenge. We (coaching staff and players) are going to do our best in order to play a good style of football and get the best results. Our objective is to make the ever energetic and supportive fans of Kerala Blasters, proud of our team," said Vicuna after formalizing the move," he said.

Vicuna had led Mohun Bagan last season and guided the team to the I-League 2019-20 trophy in a campaign which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.