Karim Benzema's Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch RMA vs LIV 2023 Online And On TV In India?

Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Liverpool in their second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (March 16). In the previous clash, Liverpool lost the match 5-2 when as Karim Benzema's side made a stunning comeback in the game after going 2-0 down inside the first 15 minutes. In what looks like an impossible task, Jurgen Klopp's team will look to bounce back in this fixture just like Los Blancos did in the first leg. The Reds have had a below-par season so far as they are out of the Premier League race and their qualification chances in the UCL is also not confirmed as they are currently sixth in the EPL standings.

On the other hand, despite providing inspirational performances in the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are trailing in their domestic competition as rivals FC Barcelona are ahead of them with a 9-point lead. (UEFA Champions League: Shocking! Lionel Messi's PSG Teammate Was Caught Drunk At Training Before Bayern Munich Clash)

Checkout Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid vs Liverpool?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid vs Liverpool will take place on Wednesday (March 16). (Lionel Messi's Netflix Series: World Cup Champion To Earn More Than Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez? Check Here)

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid vs Liverpool?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid vs Liverpool will take place at 1:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Liverpool taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Real Madrid vs Liverpool will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Hazard doesn't play because there's a lot of competition. I don't have to hide it. There's a player in this position whose performance is great and that's Vinicius"



Carlo Ancelotti responds to Eden Hazard saying he no longer speaks to the Real Madrid head coach pic.twitter.com/au4WSeOBPM March 15, 2023

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid vs Liverpool?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid vs Liverpool will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid vs Liverpool will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.