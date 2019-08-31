close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Ham

Manuel Lanzini extends West Ham contract until 2023

Lanzini, who signed for West Ham in 2015, has made over 100 appearances for the London club in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 19 assists.

Manuel Lanzini extends West Ham contract until 2023

 West Ham United playmaker Manuel Lanzini has extended his contract until 2023 with an option to extend it by a further two years, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Lanzini, who signed for West Ham in 2015, has made over 100 appearances for the London club in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 19 assists.

The 26-year-old Argentina international suffered a knee ligament injury that sidelined him for eight months and ruled him out of the World Cup in Russia last year but he has since bounced back to reclaim his place in West Ham`s starting lineup.

"I think it`s the best decision for me," Lanzini said in a statement on the club`s website. "I`ve been here for a long time and I`ve said in an interview before that I like West Ham.

"I like the fans, I like the staff and when I came here all the people were comfortable with me. I like to stay here... For me, it was not difficult. It was easy, because I love it here."

West Ham, who are seeking their first home win of the season, host Norwich City in the league on Saturday.

Tags:
West HamfootballNorwich CityManuel LanziniPremier League
Next
Story

Jurgen Klopp criticises transfer window differences as he seeks to keep Dejan Lovren

Must Watch

PT3M41S

TOP 25: Watch top news stories of the day