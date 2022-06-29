Mohamed Salah is preparing a move away from Anfield after his contract expires next season as he is currently not happy with the offer Liverpool have given him for an extension. As per reports, Salah demands a 400,000 euros salary per week but Liverpool are struggling to provide the Egyptian forward what he demands. The 30-year-old's contract expires in June 2023 after which he can be seen him parting ways with the Jurgen Klopp managed side.

Why Salah is demanding such a heavy contract?

The Reds forward has established himself as one of the best strikers around Europe with heavyweight clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG expected to sign him. Playing in the EPL, Salah was the top-scorer of the league this season with Liverpool and he certainly wants a bigger cheque for his performances, as per Mirror.

However, his relationship with the club still remains good and he will surely perform to his level best amid the contract talks not going his way. Salah's relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp is also very good and with Sadio Mane leaving the club for Bayern Munich, he will a key asset for the Reds in the upcoming Premier League season.

#OnThisDay in 2017, the Egyptian King became a Red



appearances

goals

assists



An incredible five years, @MoSalah pic.twitter.com/NFTbcUmRcE June 22, 2022

In the 2021-22 season, Salah scored 31 goals in 51 matches along with providing 16 assists to his teammates in all competitions. Liverpool won the FA Cup as well as the EFL Cup. The Reds reached were in hot form last season reaching the Champions League final but they fell down infront of a might Real Madrid side led by Karim Benzema.

Speaking on overall terms, Salah has scored 156 goals for Liverpool in his total of 254 appearances since the Premier League side signed him from Italian club Roma back in 2017. Liverpool have signed some firepower after Mane's departure, as striker Darwin Nunez has joined the club from Benfica. Luis Diaz also joined Klopp's army in January and scored six goals in his 26 outings of the last season.