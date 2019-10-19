Mumbai City releases Anwar Ali after heart problem

Mumbai: Promising defender Anwar Ali (junior) has been released by Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC after the young defender complained of a heart problem.

The 19-year old, who was part of India's U-17 World Cup campaign two years ago, will now travel to Rennes in France to consult doctors and diagnose the issue, sources in the know of things said.

Anwar had impressed senior national team coach Igor Stimac, who named him in the list of probables for various tournaments, including the World Cup qualifiers against Oman, Qatar and Bangladesh.

He played 34 matches in the I-League for All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team Indian Arrows in the last two seasons during his loan spell from Mumbai City.

Anwar played all three of India's group matches in the U-17 World Cup which India hosted in 2017.