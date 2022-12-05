Neymar’s Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch BRA vs KOR and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Neymar appeared to have fully recovered from his ankle injury and was expected to return to Brazil’s starting lineup against South Korea in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday (December 5). A smiling Neymar trained with teammates Sunday in a practice session that was partially open to media. He appeared to no longer be bothered by the injury that kept him out of Brazil’s previous two matches.

Coach Tite had said earlier in the day that Neymar would play if all went well in the team’s final training session before the match against South Korea. The Brazil forward missed two group matches after injuring his right ankle in the team's opening win over Serbia. He was back training for the first time on Saturday.

Tite said he planned to use Neymar from the opening whistle instead of as a substitute if he's healthy enough to play. “I prefer to use my best player from the start,” Tite said. “It’s the coach who has to make that decision and take on that responsibility.”

South Korea advanced after a surprise win over Portugal in the team's last group game, making it to the last 16 for the first time in 12 years. Tests after the Serbia match showed ligament damage in Neymar’s ankle and it wasn’t clear if he would be able to play again in Qatar. His ankle looked bad, with a lot of swelling, and doctors wouldn’t say if he would recover during the tournament.

This will be the first time Brazil and South Korea meet in an official match, with the Brazilians winning six of their seven friendlies, including 5-1 in June. South Korea’s only win came in 1999.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil vs South Korea Predicted 11

Brazil: Alisson Becker, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Fred, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Paqueta, Rapinha, Richarlison

South Korea: Kim Seunggyu, Kim Moonhwan, Kim Jinsu, Kim Younggwon, Kim Minjae, Jung Wooyoung, Hwang Inbeom, Lee Jaesung, Son Heung-min, Na Sangho, Cho Guesung