Real Madrid will travel away from home to take on Celta Vigo for their second fixture of the LaLiga 2022-23 season on Sunday (August 21), as per IST. The defending champions were far from convincing in the opener against Almeria as they clinched a 2-1 victory over the newly promoted side with David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez producing some magic. The Champions League and LaLiga champions are well rested but the news of star midfielder Casemiro often called as the 'TANK' moving to Manchester could play with the players' minds. ('Casemiro retires from winning trophies': Memes flood social media as Real Madrid star set to join Manchester United)

"We have a lot of good players who can play in that position. Tchouameni is one of the best midfielders in the market right now. Then there's the option of Toni Kroos, who can play in that position, as he did in my second year here [the 2014-15 season], when we won 22 games in a row," said coach Carlo Ancelloti on Casemiro's future replacement. (Casemiro to play Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League clash? check HERE)

"If Casemiro goes, we have six midfielders. [Luka] Modric, Kroos, Tchouameni, [Fede] Valverde, Camavinga and [Dani] Ceballos. I think six are enough to manage all season," Ancelotti added.

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo will be played on Sunday (August 20) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo will be played at Estadio de Balaídos, Spain.

Real Madrid are undefeated in their last 9 away games against Celta Vigo.



7 Wins

2 Draws

27 Goals scored

13 Goals conceded

Last defeat was in 2013/14 (0-2) pic.twitter.com/RGP6lkybi9 August 20, 2022

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo will be telecast live on Sports18 TV Channel (English).

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.