Serbian footballer Aleksander Prijovic arrested for violating coronavirus curfew

Serbian striker Aleksander Prijovic was arrested for violating the country's coronavirus curfew.

Serbia's national police director Vladimir Rebic said that he and several other people were found drinking in a Belgrade hotel after the 5 p.m. deadline.

"Prijovic was arrested along with several other people and they've been summoned to the prosecutor's office," Rebic told Serbia's state-run RTS television broadcaster.

"They violated the curfew as they were having drinks in the restaurant lobby of a Belgrade hotel after the 5 p.m. deadline and there were more than five people present in total."

Rebic said that the police also holds the hotel responsible as the "measures also prohibit serving food and drinks... except if home delivery is feasible."

Prijovic, who has played in the past for Serie A club Parma, is the second Serbian player to be arrested for breaching Serbia's curfew laws after Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

The Serbian government has imposed a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. ban on weekdays and stricter weekend ban starting at 1 p.m. on Saturdays to 5 a.m. on Mondays to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has thus far killed 44 people in the country and infected 1,624 people. Globally, the number of infections has crossed one million and over 60,000 have died.

