Sunil Chhetri’s Pregnant Wife Sonam Bhattacharya Admitted In Hospital With Dengue

India national football team captain Sunil Chettri’s pregnant wife Sonam Bhattacharya is admitted in a private hospital in Bengaluru with dengue earlier this week. According to a newspaper report, Sonam’s oxygen saturation level had dropped and she had to be rushed to the hospital. But currently, she is doing fine and in stable condition.

Recently, Bengaluru has seen a rise in dengue cases. The ABP Ananda report also added that Chhetri took time off from national duty to be with his wife. Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac recently accepted skipper Chhetri’s request to skip the upcoming King’s Cup, which reportedly coincides with his wife’s due date.

The 39-year old Indian striker broke the news about his wife’s pregnancy during the Intercontinental Cup 2023 in June after scoring the winning goal for the Blue Tigers against Vanuatu in a group match.



After scoring, Chhetri celebrated by blowing kisses towards his wife, Sonam, who was present in the stands. In a post-match interview, he revealed that he dedicated the goal to her, mentioning that they were expecting a child. This heartwarming gesture added a personal touch to Chhetri’s remarkable achievement.

King’s Cup is scheduled to be played from September 7 to 10 in Thailand, which coincides with the expected delivery date of his first child. So, Chhetri had requested to be left out of the squad for next month’s tournament to be by the side of his wife. “I would request the coach not to include me in the King’s Cup squad,” Chhetri said in an interview. “I am really looking forward to being a father. I would like to stay back as the date is very close to the delivery date.”

Chettri has been included in India’s Asian Games 2023 squad but he is not featuring for Bengaluru FC for the Durand Cup 2023. BFC won the Durand Cup last year. Igor Stimac, coach of India football team revealed that Sunil will not be included in the Kings’ Cup Squad as he will be spending time with his wife. ”These are friendly games, so I don’t see any reason not to let our skipper stay near his wife,”Stimac told RevSportz.

Earlier this week, Chhetri attended a high-performance level 3 coach certificate course at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) along with India cricketer KL Rahul and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore and interacted with the participants.