UEFA Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch Manchester City vs PSG 2nd leg of UCL semifinal Live streaming and telecast in India

With the advantage in their hand, Manchester City gear up for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

An exemplary second-half showing from Pep Guardiola's men saw them emerge 2-1 winners from last week's first leg at the Parc des Princes, during which Marquinhos's header was cancelled out by strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

Meanwhile, Guardiola says his players must control their emotions and take the opportunity to make history when they face Paris St Germain in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

Guardiola, who won the trophy twice as Barcelona coach, has urged his team to play with the same confidence that has helped them dominate the Premier League this season.

“We don’t want to miss this opportunity. I have the feeling we are going to do well,” Guardiola told his news conference.

“It’s the first time most of us are here together - I know what we’re playing for, in these games you don’t need much emotions - be calm and know what you have to do.

“They have to visualise they can do it. What we have to do is no different to what they’ve done in last seven months, go out there, play our game and win.”

On the other hand, PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for the match at the Etihad Stadium having missed the weekend’s league win over Lens with a calf injury.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the French World Cup winner limping on his arrival in Manchester, but Guardiola has no doubts over Mbappe’s availability.

“He’s going to play. I’m looking forward to him playing,” Guardiola said. “For the football, for the game itself, hopefully he can play.”

Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League: Match Details

Match: Manchester City vs PSG

Date: May 5, 2021

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchetser, England

UEFA Champions League semifinals Manchester City vs PSG LIVE Broadcast Details

The 2nd leg match will be telecast on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels.

How do I live stream Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of the Champions League 2021 Semifinal matches will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Probable Lineup

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden.

PSG (4-2-3-1): Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Paredes, Veratti; Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe; Icardi