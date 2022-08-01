England coach Sarina Wiegman’s news conference after their Women’s European Championship win on Sunday was interrupted by her celebrating players, who danced into the room belting out a rendition of the ‘Three Lionesses’ anthem. Wiegman had just finished answering a question about tactics and where the game was won and lost when the players made their surprise entrance, with goalkeeper Mary Earps leaping onto the table and being joined by defender Lucy Bronze.

“We haven’t sung this at all, this is something from English culture,” Dutchwoman Wiegman told reporters after the interruption. “I think we won the Cup. I don’t think this is the home of the Cup, that`s in Switzerland somewhere with UEFA but we won it and we’re really happy.”

The ‘Three Lions’ song by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and band The Lightning Seeds was originally written for the men’s Euro ’96 tournament which England hosted, and has since been rewritten for the women’s team. Baddiel retweeted a clip of the England players’ celebrations, writing: ‘This makes me very proud. Thanks again Lionesses’.

Earlier, an extra time strike from forward Chloe Kelly gave England a 2-1 win over Germany in the Women’s European Championship final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil. Substitute Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner in the second period of extra time to give her side the win and avenge their defeat by Germany in the 2009 Euro final in Helsinki.

England coach Sarina Wiegman became the first manager to win the Euros - men`s or women`s - with two different nations having led her native Netherlands to the title in 2017. She was appointed England boss in September last year and the side has not lost since.

“I just can’t stop crying. We talk, we talk and we talk and we finally done it. You know what, the kids are alright. This is the proudest moment of my life,” England captain Leah Williamson said pitchside.

“Listen the legacy of this tournament is the change in society. The legacy of this team is winners and that is the journey. I love every single one of you, I’m so proud to be English. I’m trying so hard not to swear.”

On an unforgettable day for England, the hosts opened the scoring in the 62nd minute through forward Ella Toone in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium, the 87,192 attendance a record for a UEFA tournament, men’s or women’s. Substitute Lina Magull brought Germany back into the game to send it to extra time but Kelly popped up at the right time to clinch it for England and send the home fans wild.

Germany suffered a blow in the warm-up as striker Alexandra Popp, who had scored six goals in five games in her debut Euros, suffered a muscle injury and had to pull out of the line-up and was replaced by Lea Schuller.

(with Reuters inputs)