WATCH: Lionel Messi gets EMOTIONAL in interview ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 final Argentina vs France

Lionel Messi was seen getting emotional during an interview with a reporter, who told the Argentina captain that no matter what the result of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, he will always remain in the hearts of the Argentine and football fan. Argentina booked their finals spot at the Qatar World Cup where they will face defending champions, who defeated Morocco in their respective semifinals clash.

"The last thing I want to tell you and it's not a question, but I just wanted to say the World Cup final is coming and sure, we all [Argentinians] want to win the cup. I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there's something that no one can take from you, and it's the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I'm being serious," the reporter told Messi.

"There's no kid who doesn't have your team flannel, no matter if it's a fake, real or a made up one. Truly, you made your mark in everyone's life. And that, to me, is beyond winning any World Cup," she added.

"No one can take that from you and this is my gratitude, for the amount of happiness you bring to a lot of people. I seriously hope you take those words into your heart because I really believe that's more important than winning a World Cup and you already have it. So thank you, captain," the reporter ended.

Lionel Messi hailed Argentina's coaching staff for masterminding his team's 3-0 victory over Croatia in their FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday (December 14). Messi scored from the penalty spot and gave the assist for Julian Alvarez's second goal as Argentina set up a berth in Sunday's final against France.

"This group is very intelligent and knows how to suffer both with and without the ball," Messi told reporters.

"Our coaching staff is great, they pay attention to every little thing."

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni reverted to a 4-4-2 formation after adopting a 5-3-2 shape for the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, which the Albiceleste won on penalties. The change allowed Argentina to thwart Croatia's threat in midfield. While the 2018 runners-up controlled a 61% share of possession, they were suffocated for space and, when dispossessed, left large gaps for Argentina to exploit. (With IANS inputs)