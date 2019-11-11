West Ham's Manuel Lanzini to undergo surgery to treat fractured collarbone

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini is all set to undergo a surgery to treat a fractured collarbone which he suffered during his side’s 0-3 defeat at the hands of Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor.

Confirming the news, the English football club said that the 26-year-old sustained the injury during the second-half of the clash. Lanzini required oxygen and was carried off the field on a stretcher after being fouled by Burnley’s Ashley Westwood during the closing stages of the match.

"Manuel Lanzini has fractured his collarbone and will have surgery in London on Monday.The Argentinian midfielder suffered the unfortunate injury during the second half of Saturday’s fixture at Burnley," West Ham said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the club also informed that captain Mark Noble--who was substituted early in the same clash due to an ankle sprain--is all set to undergo a scan.

"The Club would like to wish both Manu and Mark speedy and full recoveries," the club said.

West Ham are currently winless in their last six Premier League matches. The Manuel Pellegrini-led side is standing five points above the relegation zone.