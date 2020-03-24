PM Narendra Modi to address nation tonight over coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic: Here's what to expect from him

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, second time in a week, at 8 PM on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) on the coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic and the efforts being taken by the Centre and the state governments to contain it.

"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," PM Modi had tweeted.

Here’s what he may announce in his address to the nation tonight-

PM Modi has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to check the spread of the deadly virus. He might announce some measures that all stakeholders had agreed to adopt in order to stop coronavirus spread. The PM can announce financial package for various sectors, including civil aviation and tourism, to deal with the fall-out of the coronavirus pandemic that has severely impacted the economy.

Many businesses have suffered irreparable losses due to shutdown and restrictions in the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic and thousands of jobs have been lost. PM Modi might announce a special package for such sectors in his address to the nation tonight.

PM Modi might also extend social distancing measures taking inspiration from other countries which succeeded in containing the coronavirus. Some announcement on second edition of “Janata curfew” can also be expected.

As inrterim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi urged him to consider advising the State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Boards to roll out emergency welfare measures, particularly wage support, to construction workers who are in distress, the PM might as well announce something for daily wage earners.

PM Modi might ask people to not believe in rumours and to stay home and follow lockdown measures announced by the Centre and the respective state governments. The PM had earlier addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19.

In his last address on the virus outbreak, PM Modi had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight the disease. He had also announced setting up of a task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to check the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, he will interact with people of Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on the pandemic.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.