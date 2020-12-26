Four men gang-rape woman in Haryana's Yamunanagar after tying her husband

Chandigarh: In yet another mind-numbing incident of sexual assault, a 37-year-old woman was raped by 4 men at a village in Yamunanagar district of Haryana on Thursday (December 24).

The woman a Nepal citizen lived with her husband and a two-year-old daughter. Her husband works as a labourer at a farm and the family lived in a tubewell room in the village.

The five accused men arrived in a car at 11 pm on Thursday (December 24). They had their face covered. "I and my daughter were sleeping in the room and my husband was sleeping in the verandah. They tied my husband and four men raped me." the Nepalese woman alleged. The fifth person tried to rape her, but she pushed him and he fell down. The accused then threatened the family of dire consequences and ran away.

She added by saying that I untied my husband and then we informed our landlord about this incident. The landlord took us to the police station.

A case has been registered against five men under sections 342 (wrongful confinement),376-D (gang rape), 452(house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).