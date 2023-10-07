10 Essential Steps For New Moms To Nurture A Happy Self And Baby

Breastfeeding is a vital aspect of a newborn's life, offering numerous health benefits and nurturing the precious bond between a mother and her baby. However, this beautiful experience can present challenges to new mothers.

In an interview with Zee News English, Dr. Charulata Bapaye, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Laproscopic surgeon, FOGSI and GEMS Hospital and Endoscopy Centre, Pune talks about the steps to ensure successful breastfeeding experience for new mothers.

10 Steps To Ensure Successful Breastfeeding Experience For New Mothers

To help navigate this journey successfully, here are ten important steps to ensure a positive breastfeeding experience:

1. Educate Yourself: Acquaint yourself with breastfeeding techniques, positions, and common issues by attending classes, reading informative books, and consulting healthcare professionals before childbirth.

2. Initiate Early Skin-to-Skin Contact: Immediately after birth, embrace the practice of skin-to-skin contact with your baby. This fosters a sense of security and encourages natural breastfeeding instincts.

3. Ensure a Proper Latch: Achieving a good latch is fundamental to effective breastfeeding. Guide your baby to latch on properly to prevent discomfort and ensure efficient milk transfer.

4. Feed on Demand: Be attentive to your baby's feeding cues and offer breast milk whenever they show signs of hunger. Responding promptly to these cues aids in establishing a feeding routine.

5. Experiment with Feeding Positions: Try various breastfeeding positions to find what suits you and your baby best. Different positions can enhance comfort and ease during feedings.

6. Burp Your Baby: Gently burp your baby during and after feedings to minimize discomfort caused by swallowed air and reduce the likelihood of spit-ups.

7. Maintain a Balanced Diet and Hydration: Stay well-hydrated and consume a nutritious, well-balanced diet to ensure a healthy milk supply and support your overall well-being.

8. Nipple Care: After each feeding, take care of your nipples by applying a little breast milk and allowing them to air dry. If experiencing soreness or other issues, seek advice from a healthcare professional.

9. Seek Support: Reach out for help from lactation consultants, support groups, or experienced mothers if you encounter difficulties or have concerns. Don't hesitate to seek assistance when needed.

10. Be Patient and Persistent: Understand that establishing a successful breastfeeding routine takes time and effort. Stay patient, persistent, and positive throughout the process, adjusting and learning as you go.

Each breastfeeding journey is unique, and it's important to tailor these steps to your individual circumstances. By prioritizing education, seeking assistance, and maintaining a supportive environment, you can foster a successful and rewarding breastfeeding experience for both you and your baby.