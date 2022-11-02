5 Crucial massage tips: What NOT to do after a massage?

Massage therapy is used to treat and manage a variety of medical conditions. Additionally, it may contribute to improving a person's wellness. The benefits of massage therapy on the body's well-being are plentiful. Both chronic back pain and persistent tension headaches can be treated with it. Moreover, it can help with the management of pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, and depression. Surprisingly, it also helps in enhancing your quality of sleep.

However, did you know that there are activities that should not be done after massage therapy in order to ensure full benefits, let us find out here.

1. Drink enough water

After receiving a massage, you become dehydrated, which slows down your lymphatic and blood circulation systems. In particular, the lymphatic system (the network of vessels) is unable to perform its function of removing toxins from your body, resulting in a toxic build-up and defeating the goal of receiving a detoxifying massage.

PRO TIP: Do not substitute this tea, coffee, alcohol, or any other beverage.

2. Do not shower immediately

You can wash the massage oils off by taking a shower right away after your massage therapy session. The skin cells may not yet absorb all of these massage oils.

PRO TIP: Wait for an hour before hitting the showers.

3. No hot shower

After a long, soothing massage, it is tempting to unwind in a hot, steamy bath. This is another poor choice. Hot water will only make your muscle inflammation worse if you have any type of injury. To relieve pain, use cold water.

PRO TIP: Shower with warm water instead.

4. Avoid a heavy meal

You get hungry after a massage. This is due to the increased blood circulation, which puts all of your body systems including your digestive system into high-performance mode. But a big, heavy meal won't give you energy; it'll only make you feel sluggish, bloated, and lazy.

PRO TIP: Eat a light and healthy snack to feel more energized after a massage.

5. Do not do any strenuous activity

Your body and mind are put into relaxation mode with an hour-long massage. It's best to let it go on like that rather than trying to "wake them up." Additionally, exercising or engaging in any other intense activity can harm your muscles.

PRO TIP: Do some moderate stretches within a minute or two.

There are many advantages to massage therapy, and you shouldn't undermine them by engaging in strenuous activities. Make sure to only receive massage therapy from licenced massage therapists.