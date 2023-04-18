5 Deficiencies That Show Up As Various Bodily Symptoms

Nutritional deficiency: A balanced diet is essential for a person's overall health. Any dietary imbalance might cause a person to consume too much or too little of a certain nutrient. A deficiency illness can result from consuming insufficient amounts of a certain vitamin. Everyone is aware of the importance of vitamins and minerals in sustaining excellent health.

However many individuals might not be aware that when we don't get enough of these vital nutrients, we might experience a variety of symptoms, some of which can be perplexing and challenging to identify on our own. The effects of micronutrients on our bodies can range from mild to severe, and they are crucial to several bodily functions. Often, it’s easy to mistake the symptoms of nutritional deficiencies for something else, like poor sleep or ageing.

Here is some nutritional deficiency that shows up as bodily symptoms:

1. Leg Cramps

Magnesium and potassium deficiencies. Sometimes even iron! Often the case where stomach acid is insufficient and the absorption of nutrients is low!

2. Migranines

Also magnesium deficiency in some cases. But in many cases, this could also be a result of inflammation in the gut.

3. Dizziness

Mostly iron deficiency. However, iron should not be supplemented blindly without a doctor's consultation. Always check serum ferritin levels to see if that's at the low end of the lab range.

4. Dry Skin

Often low zinc. Excessively dry skin which doesn't get better despite applying creams and oils is a result of low zinc and many times thyroid dysfunction.

5. Numbness in Hands

Low Vitamin B12. B12 has a huge role to play in neuropathy. Numbness and tingling in hands and feet are often just low B12.

Poor food, underlying illnesses, gland malfunction, and drugs that prevent your body from absorbing nutrients are just a few of the factors that can lead to nutritional deficiencies. The good news is that nutritional deficits are often quickly remedied by taking supplements, receiving IV treatment, and receiving nutritional advice.

Making an appointment for a professional examination is the first step towards feeling better if you're experiencing unusual and inexplicable symptoms. A treatment plan can balance your vitamin and mineral levels after a nutritional shortfall has been discovered, allowing you to experience maximum health and wellness.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)