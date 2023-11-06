5 Easy-To-Make Healthy Snacks To Help Avoid Weight Gain This Festive Season

In the weight loss journey, smart snacking plays a crucial role in helping you achieve your goals. It's all about balance and mindfulness, ensuring that your snacks complement your main meals rather than replace them. The core idea of smart snacking is to avoid mindless munching and choose snacks that support your weight loss efforts without sacrificing flavor or satisfaction.

In conversation with Zee News English, Ishit Pilani, Co-Founder at Organic Roots talks about ready-to-eat, smart snacking for weight loss.

Smart snacking can be a sustainable part of your healthy lifestyle, provided you make informed choices. Whether you're heading to the gym, have a sweet tooth craving, or simply need a little something to bridge the gap between meals, there are numerous delicious and easy-to-make options that can help you shed those extra pounds.

Here are five key snacks that are not only easy to make but also great for your weight loss journey:

1. Ragi Pita Chips and RTE Hummus: Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a nutritious whole grain packed with fiber and calcium. Ragi pita chips offer a crunchy and guilt-free alternative to traditional potato chips. Pair them with ready-to-eat hummus, and you have a convenient and delicious snack that provides a combination of protein, healthy fats, and carbs.

2. Roasted Chana: Roasted chana, or chickpeas, are a staple in Indian cuisine and make for a crunchy, protein-packed snack. Rich in fiber and essential nutrients, they help keep you feeling full and energized. You can either prepare them at home with your favorite spices or opt for pre-packaged options.

3. Nut Mixtures: Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, making them an excellent choice for snacking. However, portion control is essential. Pre-packaged nut mixtures with portioned servings can help you keep your intake in check while still enjoying their energy-boosting benefits.

4. Soups: Healthy, packaged soups such as tomato soup, vegetable soup, or dal soup are low in calories, high in fiber, and provide essential nutrients. They are perfect for curbing cravings and ensuring you stay on the healthy eating track. Look for low-sodium and low-fat options to make a wholesome and satisfying choice. Soups can be tailored to individual tastes, making them a delightful and nutritious addition to your weight loss journey.

5. Sprout Chaat: Sprouts are a nutritional powerhouse and a popular snack in India. Loaded with vitamins and protein, they're incredibly easy to prepare. Toss a handful of mixed sprouts with some chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. This low-calorie, high-nutrient snack is a flavor explosion that aids in weight management.

When the next craving strikes, choosing whole, nutrient-rich foods over heavily processed alternatives is a great way to lose weight while snacking. Keep healthful options on hand to satisfy your hunger, enhance your nutritional intake, and effectively manage your weight.