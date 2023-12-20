5 Superfoods That Can Boost Immunity During Winter Season

Winter season in India leads to various illnesses ranging from common cold, and fever to joint pains, injuries, and other issues. One of the major requirements for most Indians in this season is to maintain a healthy immune system to prevent any kind of health issues afflicting them. But, one of the best ways to achieve this is by maintaining a healthy diet.

India boasts a diverse range of superfoods that are especially abundant and beneficial during different seasons. For winter, there are certain superfoods that not only provide warmth and nourishment during the colder months but also offer a range of health benefits. Incorporating them into your diet can help support your overall well-being and make you healthier.

Dr. Radha Kumari, Consultant Dietician, Apollo Clinic, Chandanagar, Hyderabad, reveals the top 5 superfoods to eat this season along with their benefits:

Also read: Mindful Morning Routine: How Simple Habits Can Transform Wellness

- Sesame (Til):

Rich in calcium, magnesium, and iron, sesame seeds are often used in sweets and savory dishes during winter. They provide warmth and boost your energy levels during this season which in turn helps with your immunity.

Sesame seeds are also known to provide crucial minerals for maintaining overall health which is important as the cold weather can take a toll on your body. It consists of antioxidants like vitamin E which supports the immune system. The calcium and zinc in sesame seeds are beneficial for maintaining strong and healthy bones.

Sesame seeds consist of healthy fats such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats which keep the heart healthy. These fats can also help lower bad cholesterol levels, thereby boosting cardiovascular health.

- Jaggery (Gur):

A healthier alternative to refined sugar, jaggery is packed with iron and helps keep the body warm. It is used extensively in tea, sweets, drinks, and curries due to its many benefits that help boost immunity.

Jaggery helps raise your body temperature which in turn provides a comfortable feeling during a chilly winter. It also consists of antioxidants and minerals that can help strengthen your immune system.

- Root Vegetables:

Vegetables such as carrots, sweet potatoes, and beets provide essential vitamins and antioxidants. They are a good source of vitamins A, B, and C, complex carbohydrates, fibre, potassium, folate, and manganese. These in turn help boost immunity, fight inflammation, promote healthy bones, and prevents chronic conditions.

- Spinach (Palak):

High in iron and essential nutrients, spinach is widely used in various Indian dishes during the winter. It is also rich in vitamins A, B, C, and K, which help improve the immune system, promote healthy skin, and strengthen bone health. Since it is high in iron, which is essential for haemoglobin production, it ensures optimal oxygen transport throughout the body.

- Oranges and Citrus Fruits:

Loaded with vitamin C, these fruits help boost immunity during the cold season. The presence of a significant dose of vitamin C in oranges also promotes the production of collagen. Oranges also consist of antioxidants, fibre, and other vitamins and minerals that contribute to overall health.

Thus, several factors contribute to an increased immunity in one’s body. Eating these superfoods is a must for an Indian’s diet. After all, prevention is better than cure, and diet plays a key role in this.