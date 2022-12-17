5 yoga asanas to lose weight this winter - here's how to do them

Yoga Asanas to lose weight: Winter is the time when we love to gorge on that ghee-loaded gajar ka halwa, warm chocolate dessert, or sip that piping hot cup of cocoa, often made with thick milk and sugar. The nip in the air is accompanied by a healthy appetite. Parties and get-togethers on Christmas and year-end also mean a lot of binge eating and drinking. So naturally, this is a time of the year when we put on extra weight. Yoga Asanas are part of holistic well-being and some asanas, done regularly, will boost your metabolism and help you keep a check on your weight. Let's check out the asanas.



1) Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Utkatasana or chair pose produces a lean stomach, a toned butt, and legs

How to do:

With your feet slightly apart from each other, stand straight. Keep your hands straight and extend them in front. Your palms should face downwards and your elbows shouldn't bend. Then as if you are sitting on a chair (imaginary), bend your knees and push your pelvis down. Then raise your hand with your hand above your head and hold the position. Exhale and stand up. Repeat.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE Weight Loss Tips: How to avoid weight gain in winter - 5 foods to eat and avoid

2) Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Cobra Pose or Bhujangasana can boost your metabolism and burn fat.

How to do:

Lie on your abdomen and keep your legs straight. Go on to keep your forearms perpendicular to the floor and place your arm on the floor beside the last ribcage, on both sides. Then press your arms to lift your body. Look straight and hold the position for 15-20 seconds while breathing normally.

3) Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

This asana can help you shed the extra flab from your arms and legs.

How to do:

Lie on your stomach. Your feet should be slightly apart and your hands by your side. Hold your ankles by folding your knees. Breathe in, and lift your chest slowly off the ground. Feel the stretch on your arms and thighs. Hold the position for around 15 seconds. Then breathe out and slowly bring your chest and leg down to the ground, releasing your ankles. Rest with your arms by the side. Repeat sets 3-4 times.

4) Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose)

This asana strengthens core muscles and helps to lose belly fat.

How to do:

Lie on your back. Keep your knees bent and place your feet flat on the floor. Keep your arms by your sides with palms facing down. Then press the feet into the floor, inhale and use your arms to push your pelvis off the floor, exhale. Lift your body so that only your neck and head are flat on the floor. Hold this position, and take some deep breaths.

5) Navasana (Boat Pose)

This is an excellent yoga asana to lose weight, especially belly fat.

How to do:

Sit straight on the mat and extend your legs forward. Bend your knees, and leaning slightly back, lift both your feet to knee height. Your legs should be parallel to the floor. Now, raise your hands forward. Stay in this pose for a minimum of 30 seconds and return to your original position. Breathe out as you release the pose. Relax and repeat 10 -15 times for great results.