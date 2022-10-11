7 Best home remedies to raise low blood pressure

Low blood pressure, also known as hypotension, is frequently brought on by extended periods of inactivity, dehydration, illnesses, stress, anxiety, pregnancy, or as a side effect of some medications. A blood pressure reading of less than 90/60 mm Hg is considered hypotensive. There are many simple home remedies for low blood pressure that you can try on your own, apart from times when some episodes of hypotension require medical attention. However, be sure to consult your physician first.

Home remedies to raise low blood pressure

You can attempt these at-home treatments if the signs and symptoms of low blood pressure can be controlled:

1. Have more salt in your diet

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), your daily diet must contain a teaspoon of added salt. High sodium (salt) consumption is a fantastic treatment for low blood pressure. Increased salt consumption helps maintain blood pressure when it is lowered because it is closely linked to hypertension. This increased intake, nevertheless, needs to be of average quality.

2. Add coffee to your regimen

Coffee and other caffeinated beverages may momentarily increase your blood pressure. Coffee can be beneficial because it raises heart rate and blood pressure. Despite being momentary, it significantly raises blood pressure.

3. Drink more fluids

Drinking more fluids can increase blood volume, which in turn tends to raise blood pressure. Dehydration, which is the cause of low blood pressure, should also be avoided. Additionally, water contains numerous elements like potassium that assist in rapidly restoring normal blood pressure. However, before beginning the water therapy, be sure that the blood pressure decreased as a result of the fluid loss.

4. Eat more regular meals

Large, carb-heavy meals may cause gastric hypotension, which refers to the sharp drop in blood pressure right after eating. Eating smaller, low-carb meals throughout the day and including healthy snack breaks in between meals is one treatment for low blood pressure.

5. Tulsi leaves

The best remedy for low blood pressure at home is tulsi leaves. It contains a number of minerals, including potassium and magnesium, which support maintaining healthy blood pressure. Vitamin C-rich tulsi leaves may help to maintain a relatively normal blood pressure.

6. Increase vitamin intake

The most effective way to control blood pressure could be to consume balanced vitamins. If you eat foods high in vitamin B12 rarely, you may become anaemic, which can lead to the issue of low blood pressure. Therefore, ensure that your food contains a variety of vitamins.

7. Green tea

Due to its high antioxidant, vitamin, and mineral content, green tea can be used to treat low blood pressure. However, the exact mechanism is unknown but thought to inhibit the function of the hormone responsible for keeping your arteries dilated. Blood pressure increases as the arteries are restricted.

Although these home remedies for high blood pressure are helpful in addition to prescription treatment, they should only be taken under the guidance of a medical professional and should not be used in place of the medicine given by your doctor.

