All About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center - Where US Defence Secy Went For Treatment

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was discharged from the hospital on Monday after a two-week stay, a result of complications from prostate cancer treatment, according to the Pentagon. Initially, Austin, 70, entered Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on December 22 in 2023 for prostate cancer care. He returned on January 1, grappling with complications, including an infection. The details of his hospitalization emerged four days later, with the Pentagon disclosing the reason for treatment on January 9, 2024.

Notably, the Pentagon delayed an official announcement for four days, opting to inform other top government officials about Austin's absence first.

Throughout this period, Austin's responsibilities were temporarily transferred to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks. Surprisingly, she was not notified of her boss's hospitalization until two days later.

"I’m grateful for the excellent care I received at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and want to thank the outstanding doctors and nursing staff for their professionalism and superb support. I also am thankful and appreciative for all the well wishes I received for a speedy recovery," Austin said in a statement regarding his release.

Doctors at Walter Reed said the Pentagon chief had received testing and non-surgical care to address needs including leg pain and would not need further cancer treatment.

"Secretary Austin's prostate cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent. He has no planned further treatment for his cancer other than regular post-prostatectomy surveillance," his doctors said in a statement released by the Pentagon.

Austin will work remotely with access to secure communications capabilities before returning to the Pentagon, the statement said. President Joe Biden said on Friday he had confidence in Austin despite what the president agreed was a lapse in judgment by the Pentagon chief over his secret hospitalization.

