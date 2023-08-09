Aromatherapy: Use Of Different Types Of Essential Oils In Headaches, Dos And Don'ts - Expert Speaks

By Dr Austin Fernandes

Aromatherapy is a holistic healing approach that promotes physical and emotional well-being by utilising the aromatic molecules of essential oils. Aromatherapy can be a helpful complementary treatment for headaches due to the following mechanisms:

Stress Reduction: Essential oils can produce calm and reduce tension, both of which can be triggers for headaches. Certain essential oils have analgesic effects, which means they can help relieve headaches, pain, and discomfort. For example, oils such as lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, and chamomile are frequently used for pain relief.



Some essential oils possess natural analgesic qualities that may help relieve headache pain. Headaches can be exacerbated by stress and anxiety. Aromatherapy using relaxing essential oils like lavender, chamomile, and bergamot can induce relaxation and stress reduction, potentially preventing or alleviating headache symptoms.

Improved Circulation: Essential oils with vasodilating characteristics, such as peppermint and eucalyptus, can help expand blood vessels and enhance blood flow. This improved circulation may lessen the severity and frequency of inevitable headaches, particularly those caused by a lack of blood flow. Certain headaches, such as migraines, can cause nausea and vomiting. Aromatherapy with oils like ginger or lemon can help relieve nausea and provide relief during these bouts.

Distraction and Comfort: Aromatherapy can provide a pleasant and calming sensory experience, which can serve as a distraction from the pain and discomfort of headaches, thus improving the overall sense of well-being.

Different Types of Essential Oils and Their Uses in Headaches

Lavender oil has calming and soothing effects, making it excellent for stress-related headaches. It can also assist in enhancing sleep quality, which can help ease headache symptoms indirectly.

Peppermint oil contains analgesic and muscle relaxant effects, making it useful for tension headaches and migraines. Diluted peppermint oil applied to the temples and forehead may help relieve headache symptoms.

The anti-inflammatory effects of eucalyptus oil can help reduce sinus headaches. Its vapour can help clear nasal passages and relieve congestion.

Rosemary oil has analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects that can help with tension headaches. Diluted rosemary oil massaged on the temples or neck may bring relief.

Chamomile's relaxing properties can aid in the relief of stress and tension, both of which are common triggers for headaches.

Dos of Aromatherapy For Headache Relief

Select High-Quality Essential Oils and Conduct a Patch Test: To assure their efficiency and safety, use pure, high-quality essential oils from reliable sources. Perform a patch test on a small skin area before using an essential oil topically to check for allergic responses or skin sensitivities.

Dilute Essential Oils: To avoid skin irritation, always dilute essential oils in a suitable carrier oil before using them topically. As a general rule, use 1-3 drops of essential oil per teaspoon of carrier oil.

Consult a Professional: If you're new to aromatherapy or have specific health concerns, seek advice from a qualified aromatherapist or healthcare professional on the best essential oils to use. Pay attention to how your body responds to different essential oils. If you experience any adverse reactions, discontinue use immediately.

Use Safe Application Methods: Stick to safe application methods, such as diffusion, topical application (properly diluted), or inhalation. Avoid ingesting essential oils without proper knowledge and guidance from a qualified professional.

Don'ts of Aromatherapy for Headache Relief

Avoid Contact with Eyes: Essential oils can irritate the eyes and mucous membranes. Avoid applying oils directly to sensitive areas such as the inside of the nose or ears.

Don't Overdo It With Essential Oils: Using too many essential oils, particularly ones with strong scents, might overwhelm your senses and perhaps intensify a headache or cause other discomforts. Avoid using certain oils, which might cause headaches in certain people, especially those with sensitivities or allergies. Avoid oils to which you are known to be sensitive.

Use With Caution During Pregnancy Or In Children: Pregnant women and children should take extra measures and only use essential oils under the supervision of a skilled healthcare practitioner or licensed aromatherapist.

Aromatherapy, which provides natural and relaxing benefits, might be a beneficial complement to headache reduction measures. Individuals can harness the potential of aromatherapy to relieve headache symptoms and increase overall well-being by learning the science behind it, researching different essential oils, and adhering to proper dos and don'ts. However, it is important to realise that aromatherapy is not a one-size-fits-all remedy, and its effectiveness varies from person to person. Aromatherapy may provide significant relief from headaches for some people, while others may not notice much change. It is critical to utilise high-quality essential oils and be aware of potential allergies or sensitivities to individual oils.

(Dr Austin Fernandes is a Psychiatrist, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai. The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News.)