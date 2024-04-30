In what came as disturbing news, British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has acknowledged that its COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a rare blood clotting condition known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), according to media reports. So this means Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, can, in rare instances, lead to this condition. Covishield is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS): All About It

TTS is thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, which is basically a clot in blood vessels of the brain or elsewhere, along with a low platelet count, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman National IMA COVID Task Force, Kerala, was quoted by ANI. "It is known to occur in very rare instances following certain types of vaccines and also from other causes. According to the WHO, adenovirus vector vaccines in particular have been rarely associated with this condition. Although COVID vaccines have prevented numerous deaths, reports of these extremely rare but potentially serious immune-mediated events have also been published in reputed journals," the doctor added.

Dr Vipul Gupta, Chief of Neurointervention and Co-Chief of the Stroke Unit, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, shares, "TTS has emerged as a rare but significant concern associated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine." So what is TTS? "TTS is characterised by low platelet counts, blood clots, and bleeding, occurring primarily in younger individuals following vaccination with the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. While the overall incidence is extremely low, it warrants attention due to its potential severity," says Dr Gupta.

The doctor points out that the exact mechanism underlying TTS is still under investigation, but it is believed to involve an immune response triggered by the vaccine, leading to the production of antibodies that activate platelets, causing clot formation. "This unusual immune response is what distinguishes TTS from typical cases of thrombocytopenia," says Dr Gupta.

Symptoms Of TTS

Symptoms of TTS may include severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg swelling, or shortness of breath and they typically manifest within two weeks after vaccination. To lower the risk of serious complications, immediate recognition and treatment are important, Dr Gupta points out.

The doctor, however, emphasised that these findings don't change the fact that the vaccines were essential to fight COVID-19. "One must remember that the benefits of COVID vaccination far outweigh the risks associated with TTS. The vaccine remains a critical tool in controlling the spread of the virus and preventing severe illness and death. However, people must know to identify the symptoms of TTS and seek medical attention if they experience any concerning symptoms post-vaccination" Dr Gupta says.

Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome: Exercise Caution

Dr Gupta says that TTS is a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, and to combat any possible complications that might arise, awareness and vigilance are essential. Early detection and management are key. However, as we continue to battle the aftermath of the pandemic, Dr Gupta points out that collaboration between healthcare professionals, regulatory agencies, and the public is crucial in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of vaccination efforts.