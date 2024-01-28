Breakfast At 8 AM, Dinner At 8 PM? Why Timing Your Meals Matters More Than You Think!

The timing of our meals plays a pivotal role, influencing our well-being more than we realize. Adopting the practice of having breakfast at 8 AM and dinner at 8 PM can be a game-changer, especially in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. This synchronicity with the clock aligns with our body's circadian rhythm, optimizing digestion and metabolism.

Research suggests that having breakfast at 8 AM and dinner at 8 PM could significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. This 8-8 eating strategy aligns with our body's natural circadian rhythms, optimizing digestion and metabolism. As we synchronize our meals with the body's internal clock, we unlock potential benefits for heart health. It's not just about what we eat but when we eat it. Embracing the 8-8 rule could be a transformative journey towards a robust cardiovascular system. Prioritize your heart, prioritize your time!

Dr. Jaideep Rajebahadur, Consultant – Cardiology, SRV Hospitals, Goregaon, Mumbai says, "Breakfast, considered the most important meal of the day, plays a pivotal role. Consuming a nutritious breakfast by 8 am not only kickstarts metabolism but also regulates blood sugar levels, subsequently reducing the risk of hypertension and atherosclerosis. Each additional hour of delay was associated with a 6% increase in cerebral and cardiovascular disease. For example, a person usually eating breakfast at 9 am would have a 6% higher risk of cardiovascular disease than someone eating it at 8 am."

According to Dr Jaideep, "Study shows that eating late, after 9 pm, is associated with a 28% increase in the risk of developing a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or a completed stroke compared with dining before 8 pm. On the other hand, each additional hour of nighttime fasting (eating an earlier evening meal rather than delaying breakfast) was associated with a 7% lower risk of cerebral and cardiovascular disease."

Similarly, "having dinner before 8 pm aligns with the body's natural circadian rhythm (the cyclical 24-hour period of human biological activity), allowing for better digestion and improved sleep quality. Late-night eating not only disrupts this rhythm but also leads to elevated triglyceride levels and increased vulnerability to cardiovascular issues," suggest Dr Jaideep.

As the hands of the clock guide your meals, they might also guide you towards a heart-healthy future. Embrace the 8-8 rule, not just as a routine but as a heart-protective ritual. Prioritize your heart, and let the rhythm of time become the rhythm of your well-being.