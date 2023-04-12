Can Intermittent Fasting Actually Lead To Weight Loss? Expert Explains Dos & Don'ts

By Mukul Nagpaul

Intermittent fasting has become a popular weight loss strategy among people who want to lose weight without giving up their favorite foods. But is intermittent fasting really an effective weight loss strategy? Let's find out!

What Is Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting is a way of eating that involves alternating periods of fasting and eating. During the fasting period, you don't eat any food, and during the eating period, you can eat whatever you want. There are different types of intermittent fasting, and some people prefer doing it for some hours while others prefer doing it for a day or two.

Intermittent Fasting: An Effective Weight Loss Strategy?

One of the main reasons why intermittent fasting can be an effective weight loss strategy is that it helps you create a calorie deficit. When you skip a meal during the fasting period, you save a lot of calories that you would have consumed if you hadn't been fasting. This means that you're consuming fewer calories overall, which is essential for weight loss.

Besides, intermittent fasting can have some benefits besides weight loss. It may help improve insulin sensitivity, lower inflammation, and reduce oxidative stress. Studies have also shown that intermittent fasting may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer.

Intermittent Fasting Is Not For Everyone

However, intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone. Some people, especially mesomorphs (a person whose build is compact and muscular) and ectomorphs (a person with a lean and delicate build of body), require constant energy, especially from carbs, throughout the day. If you fall under this category, intermittent fasting may not be ideal for you. Moreover, intermittent fasting may not be healthy for people who have specific medical conditions, such as diabetes or hypoglycemia.

In conclusion, intermittent fasting can be an effective weight loss strategy, but it's not for everyone. Before starting, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional to ensure that it's safe for you. Moreover, it's important to eat a healthy, balanced diet and exercise regularly along with intermittent fasting to achieve the best results. Remember, weight loss is not just about losing weight, but it's also about maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

(Disclaimer: Mukul Nagpaul is the Founder of Pmftraining and Fit India Movement Ambassador. The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News.)