Cervical Cancer Vaccination A Priority For Girls In 9-14 Age Group: Nirmala Sitharaman In Budget 2024 Speech

Cervical cancer, one of the most common types of cancer to afflict women, has reportedly claimed the life of actress and model Poonam Pandey, her team confirmed on Instagram. Cervical cancer develops in a woman's cervix - the entrance to the uterus from the vagina and around 99% of cervical cancer cases are linked to infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV). While the World Health Organization is urging countries to spread awareness about the disease and the vaccination that can be effective in a large majority of cases, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her interim budget speech on Thursday, said that the government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for its prevention.

"Our government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9-14 years to prevent cervical cancer," Sitharaman said while presenting the interim budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha. Sitharaman emphasised the government's plans to set up more medical colleges and said that the government aims to serve the people through improved healthcare services.

"Several youths are ambitious to get qualified as doctors. They aim to serve our people through improved healthcare services. Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments. A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations," Sitharaman added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women. Effective primary (HPV vaccination) and secondary prevention approaches (screening for, and treating precancerous lesions) will prevent most cervical cancer cases."

When it comes to treatment, the WHO says that "when diagnosed, cervical cancer is one of the most successfully treatable forms of cancer, as long as it is detected early and managed effectively. Cancers diagnosed in late stages can also be controlled with appropriate treatment and palliative care."

(With ANI inputs)