Contact Lens Hygiene: Maintaining Proper Contact Lens Hygiene To Avoid Infections

Contact lenses are a fantastic alternative to glasses when worn correctly and with proper hygiene. However, neglecting contact lens hygiene can lead to severe, sight-threatening infections such as bacterial or viral corneal ulcers and Acanthamoeba Keratitis. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that children or teens are ready to handle contact lenses responsibly before they begin wearing them.

Dr. Priyanka Singh (MBBS, MS, DNB, FAICO), Director and Consultant Ophthalmologist, at Neytra Eye Centre, New Delhi, emphasizes the importance of choosing the right type of contact lenses. "Contact lenses come in various types based on their duration or validity, ranging from daily to yearly lenses," she explains. "Daily contact lenses have the least risk of infection due to their low maintenance, although they are more expensive compared to yearly lenses. Monthly and three-month lenses are the most commonly used."

Dr. Singh advises against using contact lenses beyond their recommended duration, even if they appear fine. "The total daily wear time should not exceed 6-8 hours, and lenses should never be worn while bathing or sleeping," she adds.

Essential Hygiene Tips for Contact Lens Wearers

1. Remove Before Sleeping: Always remove your contact lenses before sleeping. Never sleep with your lenses on.

2. Wash Hands Thoroughly: Before handling your contact lenses, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, and dry them with a lint-free towel. This helps prevent contamination.

3. Proper Removal Technique: Wash and dry your hands before removing your lenses to minimize the risk of transferring infections from your hands or water.

4. Clean and Rinse Lenses: After removing your lenses, rinse them with a proper lens solution and replace the solution in your lens case with a fresh solution daily, even if the lenses are not used.

5. Daily Solution Change: Always use a fresh solution in your lens case daily to maintain cleanliness.

6. For makeup lovers: Insert contact lenses before applying makeup, remove them before taking off makeup, and avoid using glitter or eyeliners on the inner rim of your eyes.

Dr. Priyanka advises against using any substitutes for lens solutions. "Purchase a good quality lens solution, checking the seal and expiry date before use. If you experience eye irritation, do not wash your eyes with water. Instead, use prescribed eye drops. If irritation persists, remove the lenses and consult your ophthalmologist. Additionally, avoid wearing contact lenses during eye infections and discard any lenses that might be contaminated."

Always consult with your doctor to determine the correct refractive power for your eyes and the most suitable contact lenses. Proper hygiene practices and professional guidance are key to safely enjoying the benefits of contact lenses.