Coping With Age-related Vision Changes: 6 Practical Strategies For Better Eye Health

Our bodies change as we age, and this also applies to our vision. Many changes in vision that come with ageing affect our day-to-day activities and the need for preventative care techniques. Maintaining the best possible eye health and quality of life requires an understanding of these age-related vision changes.

Impact of Aging on Vision

Growing older is often accompanied by gradual loss of vision in different areas. Presbyopia, a disease where the eye loses its capacity to concentrate on adjacent objects, is one of the most common alterations, according to Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, Orbis (India). Around the age of 40, this usually becomes apparent and may require the use of bifocals or reading glasses."

"Cataracts are another common age-related visual problem that is characterised by clouding of the eye lens. The macula, the centre region of the retina that provides clear, central vision, is the target of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a degenerative disorder."

Tips to Manage Age-Related Vision Changes

While some age-related vision changes are inevitable, according to Dr Rishi, there are several strategies individuals can employ to manage them effectively and maintain optimal eye health:

Regular Eye Exams: Early detection of age-related vision problems and the implementation of suitable therapies depend on routine eye exams. Comprehensive eye exams should be performed on adults over 40 at least every two years, and more frequently if recommended by an eye care specialist.

Healthy Lifestyle Alternatives: Leading a wholesome lifestyle has a big impact on eye health. To lower the risk of AMD and other eye disorders, this involves eating a balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids.

UV Protection: Long exposure to UV radiation increases the risk of cataract development and other eye issues. When outside, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses with UV protection can help protect the eyes from damaging UV rays.

Adequate Lighting: Sufficient lighting is crucial, particularly for elderly people who have age-related vision problems. Making sure spaces are well-lit can reduce eye strain and improve visibility for jobs like writing and reading.

Vision Aids: Glasses, contact lenses, or magnifiers are examples of vision aids that can be very helpful for people who are having trouble seeing up close or far away.

Managing Medication: Certain drugs may worsen pre-existing eye disorders or have negative effects on eyesight. It's critical to let medical professionals know about all medications you take and to heed their advice about any possible negative effects on vision.