Coping with anxiety: Eat these foods to reduce stress and anxiety

Manage anxiety and stress: Stress and anxiety are much more prevalent than ever in our society. While there are various asanas, exercises, and medications designed to address these problems, it is also thought that eating a balanced diet can be beneficial in a variety of ways. Making lifestyle changes is usually necessary to successfully manage stress and anxiety.

The objective is to eat food that lowers cortisol levels by lowering inflammation in the body. Here are some foods that reduce cortisol levels and aid with stress management.

These foods can help you manage your stress and anxiety most effectively,

1. Chicken and eggs

Many forms of B vitamins, including vitamin B12, which can aid in the breakdown of cortisol- the stress hormone, can be found in solid whole grains and some animal fats.

2. Salmon/ Flax seeds

Omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods decrease inflammation. Fatty fish provides the best active form, although some plant sources can also provide it like flax and chia seeds. These foods help reduce stress and anxiety.

3. Bananas and dark chocolate

Magnesium plays a key role in the lowering of inflammation, the metabolism of cortisol, and the relaxation of the body and mind.

4. Almonds and lentils

Meat, fish, poultry, beans, and legumes are examples of foods that promote balanced blood sugar levels inwaribly reducing stress.

5. Yogurt

Our gut is responsible for about 70 to 80 per cent of our immune system, thus fixing our gut will also fix a lot of our immunity. These fermented foods with high bacterial content can help lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar which is said to build up anxiety at a biological level.

If you need to de-stress yourself quickly then consume magnesium rich foods is the best choice like pumpkin seeds or dark chocolate.

(Disclaimer: This information is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)