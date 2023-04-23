Dehydration: Key Signs And Symptoms To Spot This Season

Heatwave in India: Your body becomes dehydrated when it doesn't have enough water to function properly. Depending on how much bodily fluid is lost, dehydration can be mild, moderate, or severe.

With the temperature rising steadily all across the country, health issues like heat strokes, dehydration, uneasiness etc are being reported frequently. And if you workout regularly there is a high chance you might face one of these issues soon, therefore if you’re engaging in a lot of physical activity or sweating a lot, you are at high risk of dehydration. It’s recommended to keep sipping electrolyte solutions through long workouts.

What is Dehydration?

Dehydration is a condition brought on by excessive fluid loss from the body. It occurs when your body lacks the necessary fluids to function properly because you are losing more fluids than you are consuming.

What Causes Dehydration?

You can become dehydrated because of:

- Diarrhea

- Vomiting

- Sweating too much

- Urinating too much, which can happen because of certain medicines and illnesses

- Fever

- Not drinking enough

Signs and Symptoms of Dehydration

A lot of us suffer from uncomfortable symptoms in summer without realizing its root cause.

The key signs and symptoms of dehydration to look out for are:

- Intense thirst

- Dry mouth

- Fatigue

- Headache

- Dizziness

Medical evidence suggests that being chronically dehydrated can cause constipation, dry skin and decreased yellow urination.

Who is at Risk for Dehydration?

Dehydration is more likely to occur in certain individuals:

- Senior citizens- As they become older, some people lose their sensation of thirst and don't get enough water.

- Infants and toddlers are more prone to experience vomiting or diarrhoea

- People with long-term conditions including diabetes, cystic fibrosis, or renal issues that make them pee or perspire more frequently

- Individuals who take medications that increase their need to urinate or sweat

- Those who workout or exercise outdoors in the scorching sun

Remedy For Dehydration

Is drinking water the remedy for dehydration? No! Drinking too much plain water devoid of electrolytes can aggravate problems by draining your electrolyte stores further.

You might just need to hydrate well in mild instances. Sports drinks might be useful if you have lost electrolytes. There are other paediatric oral rehydration products available. These are all available without a prescription. In hospitals, severe cases may be treated with intravenous (IV) fluids and salt.

Make sure to drink fluids along with electrolytes. This can be done by adding sodium, potassium and magnesium to your water. Include fruits like bananas and coconut water as they are rich sources of potassium and naturally contain electrolytes.

How to get your sodium, magnesium and potassium in your daily diet:

Sodium: Add healthy natural salts like Pink Himalayan salt or sea salt to your water, beverages or foods.

Magnesium: The vast majority of the population today is magnesium deficient. And it is difficult to get adequate amounts through food alone. Our soils are depleted of minerals. Supplementation is the recommended choice. Chelated forms such as Magnesium glycinate are the most effective.

Potassium: Opt for potassium-rich foods like bananas, coconut water, seafood, sweet potatoes, and avocados. Supplementation can be done if higher intakes are required but caution must be exercised since high amounts of potassium can be dangerous.

Ways of Preventing Dehydration

Keep these tips handy to prevent dehydration, especially during summertime to avoid unconsciousness and discomfort.

- Keep a water bottle at your side and in plain sight.

- Infuse your water with organic ingredients like fresh strawberries, cucumbers, and lemon or orange slices. Other excellent options are seltzer water.

- Eat more fruit and vegetables that are high in water content. In actuality, 90% of the liquid present in cantaloupe, watermelon, leafy greens, and tomatoes is water.

- After working out, have electrolytes or coconut water.

- If you already feel dehydrated, stay away from alcohol because it will cause further fluid loss.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)