Dhanurasana To Mandukasana: Expert Explains Yoga Asanas To Boost Immunity

Yoga has been recognized for its potential to boost immunity by promoting overall well-being. Regular yoga practice has been linked to stress reduction, improved circulation, and enhanced respiratory function, all of which contribute to a stronger immune system. Maintaining a consistent yoga practice, along with a balanced diet rich in nutrients, plenty of hydration, and adequate sleep, can significantly support your immune system.

Yoga asanas and meditation naturally support the immune system. Yoga techniques reduce stress hormones, enhancing immunity and preventing weakening. Additionally, yoga conditions the lungs and the respiratory tract stimulates the lymphatic system, removes toxins, and optimizes organ function.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Yoga and Spiritual Leader, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa explains practices to boost immunity with yoga.



Maintaining A Healthy Lifestyle

Akshar explains the first step to complete well-being is to eat a diet rich in healthy and nutritious foods. Make sure you are receiving enough sleep at night after your diet is in order because this is when the body heals, recovers, and regenerates. Your immune system will benefit greatly from regular exercise as well as proper eating and sleeping practices.

Yoga Boosts Immunity

Akshar shares, that yoga is a tried-and-true method for overall well-being. There are other physical poses used in yoga, such as Surya Namaskar, Chandra Namaskar, and many others. You can regularly do yoga's various breathing exercises, meditation methods, mudras, and other practices.

Yoga Techniques – Asanas

Akshar explains yoga's global reach is backed by research, indicating that just 20 minutes daily can increase endorphins – feel-good chemicals that lower cortisol stress levels, fostering a positive mindset and improved health. Yoga and meditation practices enhance immunity. Here are immune-boosting asanas:

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

· Begin lying on your stomach.

· Fold knees, and grasp ankles with palms.

· Inhale, lift your legs and arms as high as possible.

· Balance on the stomach, gaze upward and hold.

· Word of Caution:

· Avoid if shoulders, wrists, back, or neck are injured.

· Not for pregnant women or recent abdominal/neck surgery patients.

Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

· Bend knees, and feet firmly on the floor.

· Palms near ears, fingers forward.

· Inhale, lift the entire body.

· Let the head fall gently, relax the neck.

· Distribute weight evenly on feet and palms.

· Word of Caution:

· Not recommended for back or spinal issues, glaucoma, or high blood pressure.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

· Start in Dandasana, legs forward.

· Arms up, spine straight.

· Exhale, hip hinge forward.

· Hold big toes and fingers.

· Maintain posture.

Padahastasana (Standing Forward Bend)

· Begin in Samasthithi.

· Exhale, fold upper body.

· Drop head, relax shoulders, neck.

· Bring the trunk close to your legs.

· Palms on either side of feet.

· Keep legs, and knees straight, hold.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

· Kneel, hands on hips.

· Arch back, slide palms over feet.

· Maintain a neutral neck position.

· Hold, then return to start.

Shalabasana (Locust Pose)

· Lie on the stomach, palms under thighs.

· Inhale, lift legs together.

· Keep knees, and feet straight.

· Place chin/forehead on the ground.

· Hold for 10 seconds, lower legs, exhale.

Mandukasana (Frog Pose)

• Take up Vajrasana.

• With your hands, form a ball, tucking the thumb completely between the four fingers.

• Fists should be placed on either side of the navel.

• Breathe out, then tuck your tummy in. Bend forward gradually while burying your fists in your abdomen.

• Maintain your forward gaze as you bend.

• To exhale, pull yourself up, and relax.

Tiryaka Tadasana (Swaying palm tree pose)

• Inhale and elevate both hands and interlock fingers in Tadasana. • Gently bend laterally to either one side while keeping your knees straight.

• Exhale at your center. On the opposite side, repeat.

Akshar shares, that practicing Chakrasana, Dhanurasana, and Ustrasana expands the chest, and increases lung oxygenation – crucial for raising oxygen levels and preventing respiratory diseases like Covid-19. Yoga reduces stress, positively affecting immunity. Enhance immunity through a diet rich in Vitamin C-packed fruits and vegetables.