Diabetes: 5 Spices To Help Manage Your High Blood Sugar Levels- Check List

Manage High blood sugar: The most prevalent cause of diabetes (both type 1 and type 2) is high blood sugar (glucose). It occurs when the body either cannot produce insulin (type 1 diabetes) or exhibits improper insulin response (type 2 diabetes). The pancreas secretes the hormone insulin, which aids in controlling the body's blood glucose levels.

Following the prescribed medication and controlling blood sugar level is one way to manage diabetes. While prescription drugs, regular exercise, and lifestyle modifications can all help manage diabetes, dietary adjustments can also regulate blood glucose levels.

Since spices are often used dried rather than fresh, their essential oil concentration is extremely high. Spices are made from the bark, root, bud, or fruit of a plant. Common spices have been proven to have potent antioxidant and antibacterial effects that are beneficial to general health. Certain spices are known to effectively control blood sugar levels.

Ayurveda says that controlling blood sugar levels is essential for avoiding diabetes. To achieve this, one can combine a balanced diet with regular exercise, good eating habits, keeping a healthy weight, and regularly taking anti-diabetic superfoods, herbs, and spices.

Here are some amazing spices that you could add to your daily diet to manage diabetes:

1. Fenugreek (Maithi)

The high soluble fibre content of fenugreek (methi) seeds lowers blood sugar by slowing the breakdown and absorption of sugars and carbs. A natural plant called fenugreek has been used for decades to reduce blood sugar levels. It is a great source of fibre and magnesium, both of which are crucial for regulating blood sugar.

2. Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric has long been used in Ayurveda for its therapeutic benefits. It is a fantastic spice for enhancing immunity and skin health because of its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial characteristics. Since turmeric contains curcumin, a potent antioxidant, diabetes can be managed.

3. Garlic (Lehsun)

In rats with diabetes, eating garlic boosted the blood insulin level, according to research in the journal Phytomedicine. Sulfur compounds in garlic can also protect against oxidative damage and reduce high cholesterol levels and high blood pressure. As a result, make sure your regular diet contains a sufficient amount of garlic.

4. Cumin Seeds (Jeera)

By boosting the body's synthesis of insulin, cumin seeds or jeera can potentially help control diabetes. Diabetes patients can benefit from simply drinking Jeera water.

5. Cinnamon (Dalchini)

There are several health advantages of using spices like cinnamon. A natural sweetener that aids in blood sugar regulation is cinnamon. It reduces blood sugar levels by preventing particular enzymes from converting meals into glucose.

6. Ginger (Adrak)

This essential kitchen ingredient can help reduce diabetes and blood sugar levels in addition to managing health concerns. Consuming ginger has been found to boost the production of insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels.

7. Tulsi

Holy basil strengthens and boosts the body's immune system. Your body can benefit from it to keep blood sugar levels stable. Basil contains antioxidants that lessen oxidative stress and are believed to help improve mental health.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)