Exclusive: How Yoga Asanas Help Children Deal With Exam Stress And Prepare For Life

While stress is considered more of an adult problem, even as students, we have stressful periods especially when we are in the middle of exams or preparing for them. Across the country, many students are appearing for board exams while others are preparing for upcoming competitive exams or college admission tests. And in these times, yoga can help. While yoga is again associated with adulthood, stressful life, experts say, people of all ages - even children - can benefit from yoga.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Institutions, shares, "Work and play should coexist in childhood. In actuality, our entire existence here has been planned to promote our growth and learning. Every instant, every encounter, and every event that we experience adds to our progress. The start of information feeding occurs during childhood. Exams used to measure students' knowledge in schools play a significant role for both parents and kids."

He goes on to add that children of all ages can benefit from yoga's assistance for their overall wellness and development on all levels. Memory, concentration, and focus may all be greatly improved by yoga, making students more productive and qualified for future leadership positions.

Stress Busting Through Yoga

Regular yoga practice can help your child develop mental strength, and once that happens, he or she will be better able to cope with exam stress. Yoga can assist one get rid of any worry, anxiety, or other bad emotions, and can instead provide them a boost of confidence and upbeat energy.

Yoga Helps To Build Up Nervous System And Child's Confidence

Yoga techniques like Adi mudra, Surya mudra, and Linga mudra are strong mudras that support a person's health and neurological system, says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. Yoga techniques also help to build your child’s confidence.

Benefits of ‘Pratibimba Dhyan’

"Pratibimba" means reflection in Sanskrit, and this meditation technique is centred on reflection. "In this approach, the reflection is the reflection of the practitioners. Get a mirror (ideally a new one), then sit down in a relaxed position with the mirror in front of you so you can see your reflection. During this process, you could make a mental or emotional note of anything that comes to mind. Soon, start gazing into your own eyes and paying attention to any inquiries or responses that may arise as a result of this routine. Spend each day for 5 minutes honing this skill," shares Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

Improvements in the following areas are among its advantages:

Imagination

Holistic thinking

Intuition

Arts

Rhythm

Nonverbal cues

Feelings visualization

Intelligent dreaming



Benefits of Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar, often known as the Sun Salutation, is a scientific series of 12 potent yoga positions. It can be done at any time of day, although it is best done in the morning on an empty stomach. The Surya Namaskar not only gives the body a complete workout, but it also benefits the body and mind. One feels energised, healthy, and tranquil throughout the day after regular practice, shares Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

Yoga Teaches Kids To Deal With Crisis

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar says that it is crucial that we provide kids with the tools they need to manage their emotions and reactions to the pressure of results and the exam system, which is unavoidable. Whatever life throws at you, a practice like yoga and spirituality won't let you stop in your tracks. "Instead, it instills in you the belief that everything occurs for a reason, and that reason is "learning". This entails always having a positive outlook on things and being upbeat in general. If I practice yoga in addition to being a student, I would approach exams with the mindset that I must do my best and face the results head-on no matter what. Yoga can educate your child to let go of the weight of society's expectations and the pressure to succeed," he says.