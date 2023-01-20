Exclusive: Thyroid problems - Different symptoms in men and women, visit a doctor in THESE cases

The month of January is observed as Thyroid Awareness Month. The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped gland inside our neck located around the trachea i.e. the windpipe. It is a vital gland that secretes hormones that facilitate many body functions but majorly the metabolism, growth, and development of the body. Whether it's the heart, digestive system, nervous system, reproductive system or bones, the thyroid gland impacts almost all the organs in the body.

"The hormones secreted by the thyroid gland help in transforming the food consumed by a person into energy which is used by the body cells to function properly. When the thyroid gland starts secreting either more or lesser hormones than required, then it may have a negative impact on the human body. The condition when the thyroid gland produces too much hormones is called hyperthyroidism; and when it produces less than required hormones, it is called hypothyroidism. These two conditions have different impacts on the human body and people experience contrasting symptoms in these conditions," says Dr Richa Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

Thyroid disorder: Key symptoms

Dr Richa Chaturvedi goes on to list the symptoms:

Some common symptoms of hyperthyroidism are listed below:

• Anxiety and irritation

• Lack of sleep

• Weight loss

• Enlargement of the thyroid gland or developing a goiter

• Weak and trembling muscles

• Sensitivity to heat

• Problem with eyes and vision

• Increased sweating

• Thickening of nails

Also read: Thyroid Awareness Month: WATCH for these symptoms, do NOT eat these foods - what endocrinologist says

Some common symptoms of hypothyroidism are listed below:

• Body Fatigue

• Weight gain

• Tendency to forget things easily

• Hair dryness and dullness

• Developing a hoarse voice

• Sensitivity to cold temperatures

• Constipation

• Brittle nails

Thyroid: Does it affect men and women differently?

Dr Chaturvedi shares that men and women, usually, experience similar symptoms during hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism but there are a few symptoms that are unique in a gender. During thyroid disorders, women start experiencing irregular menstrual cycles and often face fertility issues. They can also witness abnormalities in ovulation and complications during pregnancy. On the other hand, men might witness unexpected hair loss. They also experience a loss of sexual abilities and sperm count. They might also experience decreased muscular strength and dipping energy levels in the body, says Dr Chaturvedi, adding that these symptoms are indicative of thyroid problems and "if the thyroid remains untreated, it may lead to heart diseases, nerve damage and fatal thyroid conditions."



(Image by Freepik)