Exclusive: What is Winter Depression? Expert suggests self-care tips

New Delhi: All of us have been shuddering in these chilly winter days since the temperature is falling continuously and the number of daylight hours have gotten shorter. While some individuals adore winter and have happy memories of sipping hot chocolate while curled up in blankets, others adore the pomp and circumstance of festivals. However, other people experience indicators of melancholy and despair as winter approaches and find it to be a miserable time of the year.

As a matter of fact, the weather has the potential to affect your mood, functionality, thoughts and literally everything else in between. Psychologically speaking, random mood changes like suddenly feeling low, not feeling like eating or going out etc is actually recognized illness called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Arouba Kabir, Mental Health counselor & Founder, Enso Wellness explains the concept of winter depression and suggests a few self-care tips.

People with SAD typically exhibit a variety of symptoms depending on how they are feeling at the time. The most typical signs include feeling worn out and oversleeping, having persistently depressed moods, and having intense desires for carbs and sugars, which can result in excessive weight gain and affect one's confidence. Such presentations may have a severe impact on a person's daily life and productivity, stopping them from interacting with others and isolating them.

Do not be alarmed; this is not as serious as it may seem, and countless others worldwide share your sentiments. If you're determined not to let winter get the best of you, include the following in your routine and enjoy a happy winter:

1. Be like a sunflower –early morning hours are a boon for you as research has found that exposing yourself to natural light and spending as much time as possible outside in the sun, can make you feel energised and fresh for the entire day.

2. Keep an eye on your diet - It's fine to occasionally indulge in a delicious dinner that is high in calories, but eating a diet that is high in carbohydrates and sugar is not recommended as they can interfere with your sleep and thus make you feel lousy the next day. Keep a food diary and record everything you consume each day; this will enable you to analyse your eating habits and make better decisions.

3. Get up and try to stay active - Since lethargy is a common symptom of SAD, it's critical to engage in activities that will keep you moving. You should engage in physical activity of some form to maintain your energy levels and mood.

4. Seek assistance - You could also speak with close friends, family members, or a mental health professional to explain your circumstances and enlist their support.