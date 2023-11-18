Eye Health: Why Is It Important For Children To Get Their Eyes Checked? Importance Of Regular Eye Checkups

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, it's easy to overlook the subtle signs that might indicate an issue with your child's vision. However, as parents and caregivers, it is our responsibility to prioritize their health, and one crucial aspect that often goes unnoticed is the need for regular eye checkups.

In interview with Zee News English, Dr Priyanka Singh (MBBS, MS, DNB, FAICO), Consultant & Eye Surgeon, Neytra Eye Centre, New Delhi.

Ensuring that your child's vision is in optimal condition can have a profound impact on their overall development and well-being.

Children, especially those under the age of five, may not convey or even recognize visual difficulties. Their developing brains may perceive blurred vision as the norm, potentially leading to permanent vision impairment after the age of five, even with corrective measures like glasses. Early detection and intervention are key to preventing conditions such as amblyopia, commonly known as lazy eye.

Dr Priyanka says, "A child's eyes are susceptible to various issues, making regular eye checkups imperative. Refractive errors, such as nearsightedness or farsightedness, can result in blurry vision. Similarly, conditions like crossed eyes (strabismus) can affect around 1% to 4% of children and often manifest by the age of 3 or 4. These issues may be caused by misaligned muscles and nerves, emphasizing the need for early detection and treatment."

Identifying Warning Signs

Parents and teachers play a crucial role in identifying warning signs that may indicate visual problems. These signs include squinting, changes in the color of the pupil, excessive blinking, a reluctance to go outdoors or face sunlight, and unusual head tilting or eye rubbing. Vigilance in observing these signs can lead to early intervention, potentially preventing long-term vision issues.

Preventive Measures for Optimal Eye Health

In addition to regular eye checkups, there are proactive measures parents can take to promote eye health in children. A balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamin D, and A contributes to overall eye health. Limiting screen time, encouraging outdoor play, and paying attention to warning signs are essential steps in safeguarding your child's vision.

Remember, your child's vision is intricately linked to their development. By prioritizing regular eye checkups and maintaining a vigilant eye on potential warning signs, you're ensuring that your child can experience the world with clarity and maximize their potential for good vision. So, schedule that eye appointment, pay attention to the signs, and give your child the gift of a bright and clear future.