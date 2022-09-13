Eye Strain Headache: Signs, causes and treatment

Uncomfortable eye strain can be brought on by a number of different activities. Spending extended periods of time in front of a screen, reading, or driving can all trigger eye strain.

Although there is a direct link between headaches and eye issues, it can be challenging to identify the exact cause of certain types of headaches. The majority of headache types, such as migraines, tension headaches, and cluster headaches, lead to symptoms of vision problems. The same goes for some types of headaches, which have been linked to eye strain as a cause.

Signs of eye strain headache

You might have eye strain if you feel any of the following:

- Tired eyes

- Watery eyes

- Blurred vision

- Sore eyes

- Eye itchiness

- Tearing

- Dry eye

- Double vision

- Sensitivity to light

- Shoulder and neck pain

- Stabbing pain in the head

Causes of eye strain headaches

Eye issues and headaches frequently go hand in hand. Many eye problems can both be a cause and the result of headaches. People who spend a lot of time in front of a screen at work are at risk of developing computer vision syndrome and experiencing eye strain headaches.

Likewise, eye strain can be caused by reading, prolonged driving, exposure to hot or cold air, and more. In short, eye strain can develop over time as a result of any activity that demands intense, up-close work.

Majority of these triggers to eye strain headaches have been found however, the precise causes of most of these different headaches remain unclear. A few can be seen in the form of the following:

Migraine: Frequently accompanied by visual abnormalities, migraines can result in excruciating pain behind the eyes and extreme light sensitivity. They could be brought on, among other things, by prolonged exposure to strong lights that strain the eyes.

Cluster: This type of headache is intense and recurrent. Behind or around the eyes, cluster headaches inflict excruciating scorching and piercing agony. They may also result in sensitive eyes, puffy eyelids, and watery eyes.

Tension: One of the most frequent types of headaches, tension headaches can result in sensitivity to light and a pressure-like sensation behind the eyes. Tension headaches may be worse by eye strain.

Treatment options

At-home treatment options for a common eye strain headaches include:

- Resting in a dark and quiet space

- Use an ice pack or cold towel on your forehead

- Use of warm compress

- Get more and better sleep

- Maintain good sitting and standing posture

If the condition worsens, a doctor can identify such headache triggers and design a treatment plan that takes care of the underlying issues.

