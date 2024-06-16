Staying active as a dad comes with its unique set of challenges. Balancing work, family, and personal fitness requires not just dedication, but also smart nutrition to keep energy levels high and muscles fuelled. Protein is a key component of any active lifestyle, essential for muscle repair, growth, and overall health. Here are some high-protein snack options shared by Dr. Vilas Shirhatti, Technical Director and Nutrition Consultant, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd. (RiteBite’s MAX Protein) that are perfect for busy dads who need a quick, nutritious boost throughout their day.

Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is a versatile and protein-packed snack. With around 10-15 grams of protein per serving, it’s an excellent choice for muscle recovery and satiety. For added flavour and nutrients, top it with a handful of nuts, seeds, or fresh fruit. Opt for plain Greek yoghurt to avoid added sugars and sweeten it naturally with a drizzle of honey, date paste or agave syrup if needed. Add cut fruits and nuts for added taste and nutrients. You can also make Greek yoghurt at home by mixing regular curd with hung curd.

Protein Shakes

A protein shake is an incredibly convenient option, especially post-workout. Protein powder, whether whey, casein, or plant-based, mixed with water or milk can provide a quick 20-30 grams of protein. Enhance your shake with extras like spinach, berries, or a tablespoon of peanut butter to boost its nutritional profile. Preparing a shake the night before can save time during busy mornings. Do listen to your body, if you cannot take 25 gm of protein in one go, then have a serving of 10 to 15 gm of protein.

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Eggs are a nutrient-dense snack that offers about 6 grams of protein each and is free of fats and carbohydrates. Hard-boiled eggs are easy to prepare in advance and store in the fridge for a quick grab-and-go option. They’re also highly versatile—sprinkle them with a pinch of salt and pepper or enjoy them with a side of sliced avocado for a dose of healthy fats.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is another excellent high-protein snack, providing around 14 grams of protein per half-cup serving. It pairs well with fruits like pineapple or berries for a sweet touch, or you can mix in some chives and black pepper for a savoury twist. Choose low-fat or full-fat versions based on your dietary preferences and goals.

Edamame

Edamame, or young soybeans, are not only high in protein but also rich in fibre and essential nutrients. A cup of shelled edamame provides around 17 grams of protein. Steam them and sprinkle them with sea salt or toss them with a bit of soy sauce and sesame seeds for a tasty snack. They can be enjoyed warm or cold, making them versatile for any time of the day.

Protein Bars

Protein bars are a convenient, on the go and often tasty option for a high-protein snack. However, it’s crucial to choose bars with a clean ingredient list and minimal added sugars and of course with added fibres. Look for bars that offer at least 10 grams of protein and are made with whole-food ingredients. Do read the Nutrichart on the labels to make the right choice.

Roasted chickpea or roasted mixed beans

These excellent fat-free, high fibre, high protein all-time snack that are very cost effective as well. You can coat them with salt, pepper, or masala of your choice for added taste and flavour.

For dads who lead an active lifestyle, maintaining proper nutrition with high-protein snacks is key to staying energized and strong. These options not only provide the necessary protein but are also easy to prepare and convenient to take on the go. Incorporating a variety of these snacks can help keep your diet balanced and support your fitness goals. Remember, the best snacks are those that fit seamlessly into your routine and cater to your personal taste preferences. Stay active, stay healthy, and keep fuelling your body right!

