Five ways to stay strong, maintain muscle mass as you age

New Delhi: Did you know that over 40-year-olds might lose up to 8 per cent of their muscle mass every decade? After the age of 70, the pace of decrease may double.

Sarcopenia, or advanced muscle loss, affects roughly one-third of persons over the age of 50.

Muscles are crucial for organ function, skin health, immunity and metabolism, as well as for common physical acts like picking things up, reaching for something, opening a jar or getting out of a chair.

To put it another way, keeping muscle mass as you become older is critical to living a happy and healthy life.

"Muscle loss is an ageing factor that is rarely discussed, and people accept its signs, such as a loss of strength and energy, as a natural part of ageing," says Ganesh Kadhe, Associate Director Medical and Scientific Affairs at Abbott Nutrition.

"However, muscle fitness can often predict how we will age and remain active and independent."

The good news is that you may assist, prevent or delay muscle loss by taking the appropriate precautions. While muscle loss is unavoidable as we age, it does not have to be.

To stay strong as you age, start following the tips below to fuel and keep muscles fit for years to come!

1. Engage in regular exercise, including resistance training, to maintain muscles and strength.

2. Eat a good source of protein from lean meats, eggs and beans; aim for 25-30 grams of protein at every meal.

3. Choose a balanced diet full of veggies, fruits, whole grains, proteins, healthy fats and key vitamins and minerals like calcium and vitamin D.

4. Consider taking other muscle health ingredients, like HMB.

5. Talk to your healthcare provider about nutrition, especially if you are ill, hospitalised or recovering from surgery, to manage illness-related muscle loss.

