Getting BP In Your Early 20s? Expert Shares Causal Factors And Preventive Tips

The term hypertension, or high blood pressure, was formerly associated with older age groups; however, youngsters, even those in their twenties, are becoming more likely to have the condition. In order to prevent and treat high blood pressure in this population at large, it is critical to understand its causes. Ignoring high blood pressure might have serious implications for their health in future.

Dr Dhiraj Bhattad, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai shares a list of causal risk factors for young adults to develop high blood pressure issues and how to take preventive measures to stay healthy and fit.

High Blood Pressure in 20s: Causal Factors

Dr Dhiraj lists all factors contributing to hypertension in early adulthood here which include:

Poor Eating Habits: Eating a diet heavy in processed foods, saturated fats, and sodium can raise blood pressure. Particularly, consuming too much salt raises blood pressure and results in fluid retention.

Sedentary Habits: Digital media and sedentary work environments have led to an increasingly inactive lifestyle, which is a major cause of hypertension in young adults.

Obesity: There is a substantial correlation between rising blood pressure and the growth in obesity rates among young individuals. Being overweight increases the risk of hypertension and other cardiovascular problems by taxing the heart and obstructing blood flow.

Stress: Young adults deal with a variety of stresses, such as expectations for their careers and academic performance, which can lead to physiological reactions that eventually cause the production of stress hormones, which raise blood pressure.

Genetic Influences: A family history of high blood pressure increases the likelihood of acquiring hypertension, even at a young age. Genetic predisposition also contributes to the risk of hypertension.

Substance Abuse: Abuse of alcohol and illicit drugs, including cocaine and amphetamines, can have a direct impact on the regulation of blood pressure, raising the risk of hypertension.

Sleep Disorders: Sleep disturbances, which are frequent among young adults such as professionals and college students, can raise blood pressure. Blood pressure control is impacted by irregular sleep cycles and sleep disorders such as insomnia and apnea.

High Blood Pressure in 20s: Preventive Measures

Preventive steps as shared by Dr Dhiraj for hypertension in young adults involve:

- A diet high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help with cardiovascular health.

- Regular exercise helps to maintain a healthy weight, strengthens the heart, and improves blood circulation.

- Obesity can be managed with lifestyle modifications, such as food and exercise.

- To manage stress, consider developing healthy coping methods such as mindfulness, exercise, and seeking social support.

- Addressing sleep disorders through better sleeping habits and, if necessary, medical assistance.

- Knowing your family's medical history might help you spot any risk factors and implement early intervention techniques.