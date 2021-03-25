Go shampoo free while washing hair, here’s how

New Delhi: Hair washing is an integral part of our hair care routine. While most of us choose to use shampoo to wash hair, did we know that most shampoos are laid with chemicals and can leave damaging effects on our hair and scalp?

The good news is that we can wash our hair even without using shampoo. Natural alternatives to shampoo can help us achieve clean-healthy hair.

There are numerous benefits of going shampoo-free. It is eco-friendly, improves the scalp health, increases the volume of hair, reduces exposure to harmful chemicals and improves hair texture.

Below is a step-by-step guide for you to ditch your shampoo:

1. Get your hair wet with water (not too hot-not too cold).

2. Scrub the scalp gently for at least 2 minutes: This process is vital. If scrubbing is not done properly, the hair is going to look greasy and feel greasy too.

3. Use a hair soap bar: It may take some test, trial and error to find the best hair soap bar for you. Hair soap is a “real soap”, i.e., saponified oils. Hair soaps are bar soaps with ingredients that are especially good for scalp and hair. They generally do not contain any synthetic substances. They have saponified oils to clean the hair.

Always check the ingredients of the hair soap before buying. Look for natural oils like castor oil, avocado oil, palm oil, butter and babassu oil. It provides natural shine to the hair without damaging it. The best part about the hair bars is that they leave hair stronger, shinier and smoother with absolutely no scalp irritation.

Please note: Hair soaps are alkaline, like all “real soaps”. This is a part of why they are effective. Naturally, our skin has a slightly acidic PH value of 5.5, so using alkaline cleaners is not for everyone. If you want to give hair soap a try, do look for a local soap maker.

4. Use a natural conditioner: Natural conditioners like a homemade conditioner will make hair soft and healthy. Conditioners shield hair from heat, dust, pollution, etc. and keep hair tangle-free.

Take one tablespoon of coconut oil, one tablespoon honey, one tablespoon lemon juice, two tablespoons of curd and one teaspoon of rose water. Mix all of them well and apply them on your hair. Leave it for about 10-15 minutes and rinse off with running water. Coconut oil not only helps your hair become smooth and soft, but also helps in making your hair grow longer and thicker. The essential minerals and fatty acids in coconut oil nourishes the scalp well.

5. Brush your hair: This is a ‘must’ in the routine. Comb wet hair with a wide-toothed comb. Let your hair dry naturally. Do not apply heat right after hair-wash as it makes all the effort go down the drain. Comb dry hair with a comb that has natural blisters. This will evenly distribute the natural oils throughout the hair, making it look lustrous.