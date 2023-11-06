Happy And Healthy Diwali! 5 Easy Steps To Stay Fit This Festive Season By Celebrity Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala

Festive seasons are times of joy, celebration, and togetherness. While it's easy to get caught up in the festivities and indulge in delicious treats, it's also important to prioritize your health and stay fit. Maintaining your fitness during these times doesn't have to be a daunting task; with a few simple steps, you can enjoy the festivities and keep your wellness on track.

Here are five easy steps by Celebrity Pilates Master Instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala, to stay fit this festive season while also indulging in your favorite snacks and sweets.

Step 1: Prioritize Mindful Eating

During festivities, it's common to indulge in rich and calorie-laden foods. Instead of completely avoiding these treats, practice mindful eating. Listen to your body's hunger cues and savor each bite. Fill your plate with a variety of seasonal fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. Before heading to a gathering, have a handful of almonds, which provide a satisfying crunch, and healthy fats that promote satiety. When it comes to eating them, you could choose to consume them plain, salted, roasted, or even flavored. Alternatively, if you like experimenting, try making a batch of Almond Apple Chaat or Elaichi Almonds by mixing your flavors to create healthy, yet tasty snacks that you can easily munch on.

Step 2: Stay Hydrated

Amidst the celebrations, it's easy to forget to stay hydrated. Dehydration can lead to fatigue and overeating. Keep a water bottle with you at all times and aim to drink plenty of water throughout the day. You can also infuse your water with slices of citrus fruits or herbs for added flavor.

Step 3: Incorporate some Physical Activity

Maintaining an active lifestyle is crucial, even during the festive season. Engage in activities you enjoy, whether it is dancing, brisk walking, or playing outdoor games. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Encourage friends and family to join you in these activities to make it more enjoyable and festive. You can include a handful of almonds as a pre/post-workout snack.

Step 4: Plan Balanced Meals

When attending parties or gatherings, plan ahead by having a balanced meal before leaving home. This can help prevent overindulging in high-calorie snacks. Include a combination of protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats in your meal. You can also include slivered almonds/ roasted almond flakes on top of your salads/ fruit bowls for that crunch!

Step 5: Get Ample Rest

Amidst the excitement, don't compromise on sleep. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Sleep plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy metabolism and managing cravings. Prioritize winding down before bedtime by avoiding screens and engaging in calming activities like reading or meditation.

Staying fit during the festive season doesn't have to be a challenge. By following these five easy steps, you can prioritize your health without missing out on the joy of celebration. Incorporating almonds as a healthy snack option adds an extra layer of nutrition to your festive wellness plan. Remember, moderation is key, and by making mindful choices, you can enjoy the festivities while keeping your fitness goals on track.