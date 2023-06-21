High Blood Pressure: Tips On Maintaining Normal BP Levels

The force that drives blood through the circulatory system is known as blood pressure. It is important because it transports white blood cells, antibodies, and hormones such as insulin. Without blood pressure, oxygen and nutrients would not be pumped around the circulatory system to nourish tissues and organs.

What is Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure, also referred to as hypertension, is a chronic medical condition in which the blood flows through your arteries with a constant force that is higher than the range considered to be normal. Blood arteries and vital organs sustain long-term damage as a result of the heart having to work harder to pump blood against the increasing pressure.

What is the 'normal' level of blood pressure?

The normal blood pressure in adults is 120/80 mm Hg. Blood pressure might reach 130/80 mmHg or greater during exercise. It can be identified by testing blood pressure with a BP measuring device. In this circumstance, one should never self-diagnose.

Consult A Doctor When -

When your head hurts if you have a headache all the time

You have a blood pressure that is higher than 140/100 mmHg.

You have been sweating excessively.

You may notice irregular heartbeats.

You are anxious.

There are severe chest aches.

You may have shortness of breath.

You have epileptic seizures.

There is an abrupt change in vision.

Your smile or speech has changed.

Some of your body's sensations are fading.

Some sections of your body are numb.

Two Natural Changes To Maintain Blood Pressure

Change your lifestyle and your routine -

Exercise every day or do some physical activity of your choice. For eg swimming, dancing, or playing sports like badminton, basketball, football, etc. You can go for walks or slow jogging also.

Work on your sleep cycle. You should have at least 7-8 hours of sleep daily. Having good and proper sleep is very beneficial. And try sleeping early to avoid laziness in the morning.

Manage your stress. Do yoga and meditation daily to avoid stress, increase concentration, and have a peaceful mind.

Maintain your weight. People who don't maintain their weight have a higher risk for high blood pressure or many other health problems, so to avoid such severe problems one should always maintain weight.

Change Your Eating Habits And Quit Junk -

A healthy diet includes carbs, protein, fiber, and healthy fats, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables. You should cut down on junk food, especially oily food, and processed food as it is extremely harmful to your body.

5 Food Items That Will Help You Maintain Blood Pressure -

Green Tea - Drinking green tea can be beneficial to your health

Oats - They are a high-fiber food, and oats porridge may be one of the best natural therapies for high blood pressure

Garlic - They have been recognized as one of the greatest home remedies for high blood pressure and may be effective. Other garlic supplements might be beneficial

Ginger - Lemon ginger tea could be an effective home treatment for high blood pressure. Brew some by combining lemon and ginger with water and sever it with some honey

Celery - It is high in potassium, dietary fiber, vitamin K, folate, manganese, and other nutrients. Potassium is essential for the heart and may aid in the management of high blood pressure

Blood pressure is required by the body. High blood pressure, or hypertension can cause numerous health issues. It should be closely monitored by a doctor. High blood pressure is manageable, especially with early management and minor lifestyle adjustments.