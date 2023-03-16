High Blood Sugar: 5 Yoga Asanas To Control Diabetes

Yoga Asanas For High Blood Sugar: Yoga is one of the best ways to improve our mental and physical health as per the lifestyle we are living these days. It involves a series of postures, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques that can help improve physical and mental health. The benefits of practicing yoga are numerous, including improved flexibility, strength, balance, and circulation, as well as reduced stress, anxiety, and depression. Further, various studies have shown that practicing yoga can lower blood pressure, improve sleep and benefit you in many other ways.

Whether you are looking to improve your overall health and well-being or simply want to reduce stress and improve your flexibility, yoga can be a valuable addition to your daily routine.

Here are 5 Yoga Asanas To Control Blood Sugar Levels

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Tadasana, also known as Mountain Pose, is a foundational yoga posture that can help improve posture, balance, and body awareness. This strengthens the lower body and improves posture and balance and is also good for diabetes mellitus.

Here’s How To Do Tadasana

1) Begin by standing with your feet hip-width apart and your arms at your sides. Ground down through your feet and imagine lifting through the crown of your head.

2) Inhale and raise your arms above your head, interlock your fingers, with your palms facing upwards. Engage your leg muscles by pressing down through your feet and lifting your kneecaps.

3) Draw your shoulders down and back, and lengthen through your neck.

4) Take a few deep breaths, feeling the expansion of your chest and the lengthening of your spine with each inhale.

5) Hold the pose for a few breaths, and then release.

Janushirasana (Head-To-Knee Pose)

Janushirasana, also known as Head-to-Knee Forward Bend, is a yoga posture that stretches the hamstrings, groins, and spine while also calming the mind.

Here’s How To Do Janushirasana

1) Start by sitting on the floor with your legs straight out in front of you.

2) Bend your right knee and bring the sole of your right foot to the inner left thigh. Keep your left leg straight and flex your left foot.

3) Inhale and reach both arms overhead.

4) Exhale and hinge forward from your hips, keeping your spine long and reaching for your left foot with both hands.

5) Hold for several breaths, then release and repeat on the other side.

Tip: If you can’t reach your toes, you can use a strap or towel around your foot to help you.

Ardha Ustrasana (Half Camel Pose)

Ardha Ustrasana, also known as Half Camel Pose, is a yoga posture that stretches the front of the body, especially the chest, shoulders, and quadriceps.

Here’s How To Perform Ardha Ustrasana:

1) Begin in a kneeling position on the floor, with your knees hip-width apart and your feet relaxed behind you.

2) Place your hands on your lower back, with your fingers pointing down and your elbows close to your sides.

3) Inhale and lift your chest towards the ceiling, arching your back slightly and keeping your neck in a neutral position.

4) Exhale and lean back, bringing your right hand to your right heel and your left hand to your left heel. Keep your hips over your knees and your thighs perpendicular to the floor.

5) Lift your chest towards the ceiling and hold the pose for a few breaths, focusing on lengthening the front of your body and relaxing your shoulders.

6) To release, inhale and come back up to a kneeling position. Repeat on the other side.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana, also known as Cobra Pose, is a yoga posture that stretches the spine, chest, shoulders, and abdomen.

Here’s How To Perform Bhujangasana

1) Start by lying on your mat with your face down. Keep your legs straight and feet together. Place palms on the floor beside your shoulders, with your fingers pointing forward.

2) Inhale and slowly lift your head, chest, and shoulders off the floor, using your back muscles to support the movement. Keep your elbows close to your sides and your shoulders relaxed.

3) Hold the pose for a few breaths, focusing on lengthening your spine and opening your chest.

4) Exhale and lower your upper body back down to the floor.

5) Repeat the pose a few times, gradually increasing the height of your lift and the length of your hold.

Marjariasana (Cat Pose)

Marjariasana, also known as the cat-cow pose, is a yoga posture that stretches the spine, neck, and shoulders.

Here’s How To Do Marjariasana

1) Begin the exercise on your hands and knees, with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips. Keep your fingers spread wide and your palms firmly pressed into the mat.

2) Inhale and arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling and drawing your belly towards the floor. This is the Cow Pose.

3) Exhale and round your spine, tucking your chin towards your chest and pulling your tailbone towards your knees. This is the Cat Pose.

4) Continue to move between Cow and Cat Poses, coordinating your breath with the movement. Inhale as you move into Cow Pose, and exhale as you move into Cat Pose.

5) Repeat the pose a few times, focusing on the fluidity and ease of the movement.