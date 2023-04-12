High Blood Sugar Control: 4 Low-Sugar Drinks You Can Order

High blood sugar: Although many Coffee devotees love ordering the Cappuccino, Peppermint Mocha and Pumpkin Spice Latte, they aren't the ideal options for managing your blood sugar levels. These beverages include 50 and 54 gm of sugar, respectively, in a large (470 ml approximately) cup, which is a lot for someone with diabetes who has to monitor their carb intake carefully.

Nonetheless, despite the fact that various coffee shops offer a wide variety of beverages with high sugar content, most of them don't provide such a high amount of sugar with each sip.

Here are some of the finest drinks to order that won't raise your blood sugar the next time you're in a Cafe line and are seeking low-sugar drink alternatives.

1. Black Coffee

A simple go-to order if you have diabetes and want to cut back on your sugar intake is a traditional cup of black coffee. The OG coffee order contains natural antioxidants and is naturally added-sugar-free. Hot and iced coffees can also be a part of this low-sugar order. But, make sure to mention that you want your iced coffee unsweetened because the standard iced coffee order includes additional simple syrup.

2. Short Latte

If you want something fancier and don't enjoy your coffee black, we suggest getting a small latte- a type of coffee made with espresso and hot steamed milk. A "short" latte contains less liquid than the standard "tall" version; it measures roughly 230 ml in your cup as opposed to the usual 350 ml. Although for a little extra flavour, ask for a sprinkle of cinnamon on top of your drink.

3. Iced Green Tea

Looking for something refreshing yet not a coffee person? Green tea is naturally devoid of added sugars and includes natural components that may have special advantages for those with type 2 diabetes. Black tea and Passion fruit iced tea are two more unsweetened tea alternatives if you're not a fan of green tea.

4. Cold-Brew Coffee

Those who like a stronger sip may enjoy a cold brew if they don't like the typical iced coffee order at your favourite coffee shop. Since cold-brew coffee has no added sugar and very few calories, you won't even miss the sweeteners because it has such a satisfying richness. Yet again, if drinking black coffee doesn't seem pleasant, you can always add a dash of milk. This will offer some satiating protein and fat, both of which are proven to keep blood sugar levels stable.

The best strategy for ordering a low-sugar drink at a coffee shop is to just keep the sugar in mind. Try to avoid any drinks that have added sugars in them, which are often from different syrups and sweeteners, and look for beverages that aren't sweetened.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)