High Cholesterol Levels In Blood? Try These 5 Super Nuts For A Healthy Heart

Millions of individuals all around the world struggle with the serious health problem of high cholesterol. Significant health issues including heart disease and stroke may result from it.

Not all cholesterol is unhealthy, and the good cholesterol aids in clearing the bad cholesterol from our arteries and reducing the risk of stroke and heart attacks. For optimal heart health, it is crucial to consume meals high in good cholesterol.

Nuts are a rich source of vitamins as well as healthy fats, and they also effectively lower levels of harmful cholesterol and improve heart health. Eating a handful of nuts every day, such as almonds, walnuts, peanuts, hazelnuts, and pistachios, may provide amazing advantages like weight loss and blood sugar regulation.

Their capacity to decrease cholesterol and provide the body with critical nutrients like protein, omega-3 fatty acids, flavonoids, antioxidants, and a wide range of vitamins and minerals has been supported by numerous research.

Dietary changes can also have a significant influence, even though there are several medications available to assist control cholesterol levels. Here are some foods that have been shown to lower cholesterol levels in studies.

Walnuts

They contain high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids, which are the same good fats that are present in fish like salmon and tuna. Omega-3 helps in reducing triglyceride levels, reducing the risk of irregular heart rhythms, and slowing down the rate of arterial blockage.

Almonds

They include a lot of antioxidant vitamin E, which shields cells from free radical damage and keeps metabolic processes running smoothly.

Peanuts

They are a wonderful source of proteins and fibre and include vitamin B3, niacin, antioxidants, and other nutrients. They are a good source of unsaturated fatty acids and phytosterols, which help in decreasing ‘bad’ cholesterol.

Pistachios

They contain a lot of phytosterols, or plant sterols, a substance that naturally lowers cholesterol. It also has significant amounts of potassium and unsaturated fatty acids. The fibre, minerals, and unsaturated fat that can help regulate your blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol are abundant in pistachios.

Cashews

They are a good source of a number of minerals, such as zinc, copper, magnesium, selenium, and vitamin K. Apart from them, they also contain a number of flavonoids. Cashews may help with blood sugar regulation, heart health, and weight loss.

Nuts are particularly filling due to their high protein and fibre content. However, they also contain a lot of calories, which can quickly mount up and cause you to gain weight.

Only when nuts are eaten in the recommended amounts (no more than a handful, or 20gm), are they effective in decreasing bad cholesterol. Therefore, be careful not to overeat.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)