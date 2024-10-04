How to Protect Your Heart: 7 Tips for Managing Diabetes and Reducing Risks

Diabetes significantly increases the risk of developing heart disease. However, by taking certain steps, you can reduce your risk of heart-related complications. Managing diabetes goes hand in hand with protecting your heart. By following preventive measures, you can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Do consult your doctor if there is any sign of uncontrollable diabetes and symptom pointing towards a heart disease such as chest pain, difficulty in breathing, heaviness in chest or pain in arms jaw or neck.

Here are seven important tips shared by Dr Naveen Bhamri, Senior Director & HOD, Cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh to help prevent heart disease if you have diabetes.

1. Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels

Effectively controlling your blood sugar levels is essential to prevent damage to your blood vessels and lower the risk of heart disease. Persistently elevated blood sugar can harm your artery walls, allowing plaque to accumulate and obstruct blood flow. Regularly checking your glucose levels and keeping them within the recommended range can safeguard not just your heart, but also your overall well-being.

2. Control Other Comorbidities and Risk Factors

Besides diabetes, conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity also raise the risk of heart disease. It's important to manage these issues with medications, lifestyle adjustments, and routine checkups. By controlling these risk factors alongside diabetes, you can greatly reduce your chances of developing heart disease.

3. Follow a Heart-Healthy Diet

Following a heart-healthy diet is crucial for managing diabetes and safeguarding your heart. Prioritize eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats from sources like nuts, seeds, and fish. Steer clear of foods high in saturated fats, trans fats, and processed sugars, which can increase cholesterol and contribute to heart disease. Reducing salt intake is also important for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

4. Exercise Regularly

Engaging in regular physical activity helps regulate blood sugar, strengthens the heart, and boosts circulation. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling, on most days. Staying active also supports healthy weight management, reduces stress, and enhances overall cardiovascular health.

5. Maintain Good Sleep Hygiene

Quality sleep is vital for heart health and diabetes management. Inadequate sleep can disrupt blood sugar control and raise the risk of heart disease. Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night and maintain a consistent sleep routine. To enhance sleep quality, avoid caffeine and electronic devices before bedtime.

6. Manage Stress and Avoid Smoking and Alcohol

Chronic stress can raise blood sugar levels and lead to unhealthy habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, both of which harm the heart. Incorporate stress-relief practices such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga into your routine. If you smoke, quitting is one of the most beneficial steps for your heart and overall health. It's also important to limit alcohol intake.

7. Schedule Regular Diabetic and Heart Checkups

Regular medical checkups with your doctor are essential for keeping track of both your diabetes and heart health. Routine screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart function can identify potential problems early, enabling prompt treatment.