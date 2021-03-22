If you have trouble sleeping, try out these yoga poses

New Delhi: There are many side effects of having an irregular and disturbed sleep cycle - ranging from an irritable mood and lack of concentration to lower cognitive and athletic performance. To fight your sleeping woes, we have got Yoga for your rescue.

The ancient Indian exercise form, which helps in achieving holistic wellbeing, has numerous exercises that can help in improving both your mental and physical health.

Yoga also has exercises that will help you get a good night's sleep. Below are some of them.

1. Savasana

Savasana or corpse pose is the final resting pose of yoga practice. Here are the steps to perform it:

Lie down on a mat.

Bring your knees up towards your chest and hold it tightly. Then inhale deeply.

Exhale and stretch out the legs.

Keep your feet relaxed.

Keep your shoulders relaxed and place your arms at your sides with palms facing upward.

2. Supta Baddha Konasana

Supta Baddha Konasana or reclining bound angle pose releases tension from your hips and groin area. You should take precautions if you suffer from knee, hip, and groin injuries. Here are the steps to perform it:

Lie down on a mat.

Bend your knees and make sure your feet is touching the floor.

Then bring the soles of your feet together and let your knees be away from each other. Also, place firm cushions underneath your knees on each side to support your hips.

Rest your arms on the floor about 45 degrees away from your torso. your palms should face the ceiling.

You will experience a gentle stretch in your hips and groin.

3. Balasana

Balasana or the wide-knee child’s pose is known to calm down the body. Here are the steps to perform it:

Kneel on a mat and place your big toes next to each other.

Separate your knees as wide apart as the edges of the mat.

Exhale and place your torso onto your thighs.

Relax your hands alongside your torso, palms facing up.

Move your head to each side gently.

Breathe in and out, slowly and steadily through your nose.

4. Viparita Karani

Viparita Karani or legs up the wall pose helps relax your legs and recirculate blood flow. Here are the steps to perform it:

Place your mat perpendicular to an empty wall.

Get seated on the mat and make sure one side of your body touches the wall.

Lie down on the mat, and take your legs up the wall.

Let your arms relax.